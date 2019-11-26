Mark McGrath and Anthony Scaramucci Get Paid to Break Up with a Woman's Long-Distance Boyfriend

Image zoom Mark McGrath and Anthony Scaramucci Paul Archuleta/Getty Images; Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

Need to deliver some bad news? Looks like Mark McGrath and Anthony Scaramucci have got it covered!

The Sugar Ray singer, 51, and the former White House Communications Director, 55, were both recently tapped to record videos on Cameo and tell a man named Bradyn that his girlfriend Cheyanne wanted to end their long-distance relationship.

Cameo is a website and app where people pay to receive a personalized video message from some of their favorite celebrities.

While it’s unclear whether the video request was an elaborate hoax or just a unique — and expensive — way to break the devastating news, Internet users have been going crazy over the viral break up.

Reps for McGrath, Scaramucci, and Cameo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In McGrath’s video, which was recorded for the relatively cheap price of $100, the singer uncomfortably, but kindly, delivered the news.

“This is a little difficult for me to say cause it’s the first one of these I’ve done but [Cheyanne] wants you to know that you mean a lot to her — you mean the world to her — but she’s having difficulty staying in this long-distance relationship,” he said.

After this, I'm gonna hire him to have all of my difficult conversations for me…. And now, @mark_mcgrath of #SugarRay breaks up with your significant other for you.

pic.twitter.com/87WZ81pZlF — A.D. (@ADsXe) November 25, 2019

McGrath compared Bradyn and Cheyanne’s relationship to his own, noting how he’s experienced challenges with his wife while being on the road in his career.

“It’s tough. I’ve been on the road for years, and I’ve been with my wife a long time, and the biggest arguments, the biggest obstacles in our relationship is the distance between us,” he explained. “It makes it very difficult when we’re on the road and it’s hard.”

The “Every Morning” singer went on to wish Bradyn luck on his upcoming thesis — jokingly pointing out to Cheyenne how the break up is “probably not the best timing” — before reassuring him about the good things to come in the future.

“Life goes on. I’m sure there’s big things ahead of you in the future, Bradyn,” he said. “Do your best on that thesis, man… If you’re working on a thesis you’ve got a good life ahead of you.”

But apparently, one break up video wasn’t enough — and Cheyanne also enlisted “the Mooch” to deliver the bad news to her former beau, as well.

In his video, which was also recorded for $100, Scaramucci acknowledged how this is “one of the toughest Cameos he’s ever given,” but that the “bad information” would be “very good” for Bradyn in the long-term.

“Listen, it’s a bummer. I’m sure you were really into her. But the truth of the matter is, it’s a message. Life goes on,” he told Bradyn in the clip. “There’ll be another door opening and some great and wonderful things will be happening for you.”

Bradyns girlfriend got back together with him and then broke up with him again using anthony scaramucci pic.twitter.com/utnhUytF1o — hunter malik shabazz (@SeanAppalled) November 16, 2019

Scaramucci then used the video opp to poke fun at his own troubling past working beside President Donald Trump.

“If you’re having a bad day just think of my ass getting shot up in the White House, blown to pieces, and my life. It’ll put it into perspective for you,” he joked. “And my wife basically threatened for divorce, which took a while for me to repair that, as well.”

“Take one day at a time and the world’s gonna get a lot better for you,” he continued. “The Mooch is wishing you the best and I feel for you, man.”

Following their videos, fans speculated online as to whether or not it was real, with some commending the stars for breaking the news in such eloquent ways.

“I love your voice Mark. You can break up with me anytime,” wrote one user.

“The fact that you pulled that off without laughing,” added someone else.

“break up with me with a cameo from anthony scaramucci or don’t break up with me at all,” jokingly tweeted another person.

McGrath also retweeted his Cameo break up video and wrote above it, “Also doing real ones for the holidays my brother!”