Mark Hoppus and Wife Skye Share Romantic Photos from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

A year after his cancer diagnosis, Hoppus and his clothing designer wife shared a kiss in Portofino while celebrating his Blink-182 bandmate's wedding to Kourtney Kardashian

More than two decades into marriage, Mark Hoppus and his wife Skye are stronger than ever.

The Blink-182 singer and the Childish Clothing owner were the picture of rest and relaxation as they enjoyed their time on the Italian Riviera during Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's lavish wedding weekend in Portofino, Italy.

"We got dressed up," Hoppus captioned a photo of him sharing a kiss with Skye — who wore a floor-length black floral gown — ahead of the wedding. Wrote his wife on a similarly picturesque shot shared via her Instagram account after the festivities: "well that was fun!!!"

After attending Barker and Kardashian's pre-wedding lunch on Saturday, the musician reflected on his challenging 2021.

"A year ago I was in chemotherapy. Today I'm here. Grateful," Hoppus wrote on his Instagram Story with a photo from their boat ride to the Italian fishing village of San Fruttuoso. He later shared a photo of himself and Skye, captioning it "Mom and Dad in paradise."

mark hoppus and wife skye share romantic snaps from italy for kourtney/travis wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cd5EjwtMAZ2/. Skye and Mark Hoppus | Credit: Mark Hoppus/Instagram

In November, after Hoppus announced he was cancer-free following a stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma diagnosis last April, Barker, 46, hosted an event at the House of Horrors, where the musicians performed together.

During a chat with the event organizer NoCap, Barker praised Hoppus' strength and called his recovery "the best news all year."

"That's my brother. Mark doing this and us playing a few songs is just incredible, and I've been with him through this whole process and he's just been so strong and resilient and tough," said Barker, who exchanged vows with Kardashian on Sunday at Dolce & Gabbana's L'Olivetta Villa. "I just told him, 'Elbows up and fight, it's time to fight.' And he did, it's awesome."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Credit: Photography by Ellen Von Unwerth

Kardashian and Barker tied the knot at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday surrounded by their closest friends and family.

"It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," said an insider. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."