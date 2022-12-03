Mark Hoppus and Wife Skye Everly Celebrate 22nd Anniversary with Wedding Throwbacks: 'Love You Babe'

Fellow Blink-182 wife Kourtney Kardashian was one of many to share love with the happy couple as they celebrated 22 years of marriage

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Published on December 3, 2022
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Skye Hoppus and Mark Hoppus attend Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2022 CHLA Gala at Barker Hangar on October 08, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images)
Photo: Momodu Mansaray/Getty

Mark Hoppus is celebrating all the small things after 22 years of marriage.

The Blink-182 bassist, 50, marked his anniversary with wife Skye Everly on Saturday by sharing some black-and-white throwback photos from their Dec. 2000 wedding day, as well as a polaroid of the bride in her dress.

"22," he captioned the post, to which Everly, 50, commented: "Love you babe." Their 20-year-old son, Jack Hoppus, also commented three black heart emojis.

Everly also shared some of their wedding photos, as well as a few throwback family snapshots of the proud parents with Jack when he was a kid, on her Instagram account.

The happy couple was met with an array of love in the comments section. "That's how you do it," wrote Seth Green. "You guys," said Simon Huck. Fellow Blink-182 wife Kourtney Kardashian, meanwhile, commented a red heart emoji.

Hoppus and Everly previously jetted off to the Italian Riviera for Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker's destination wedding in May. "A year ago I was in chemotherapy. Today I'm here. Grateful," he wrote at the time after beating stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma last year.

The Simple Creatures member previously opened up to PEOPLE about receiving his diagnosis and how his wife helped him through it.

"I was in our living room crying and telling my wife, 'I don't know if I can do this,'" he recalled in August. "She was like, 'Well, what are you going to do, kill yourself?' And that's exactly what I was thinking. It was pretty dark."

RELATED VIDEO: Blink 182's Mark Hoppus 'Very Grateful' to Be Back in a Music 'Mindset' After Cancer Battle

Hoppus added: "It was a total snap-out-of-it moment. I was like, 'What a s—ty thing to say.' But also, what a kind thing to say, like, 'Snap out of it, you f—ing baby. You have a beatable form of cancer. It's going to suck to get there, but get there.' I had to do the work."

Everly said that her husband is "a rock. He rose above and got through it. ... The last couple years threw a lot of wrenches in our system, but we're on the other side of it even stronger."

