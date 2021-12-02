The Blink-182 bassist announced in September that he is cancer-free

Mark Hoppus Endured 'Really Dark Time' After Cancer Diagnosis: 'I Was Due for Something Tragic'

After learning he had cancer, Mark Hoppus leaned on therapy to help him make sense of his diagnosis.

The Blink-182 bassist, 49, told GQ that he was actually in his therapist's office when he received word from his doctor in April, and was able to dive into treatment as he grappled with what his future might look like.

For Hoppus, it meant coming to terms with the fact that his previously blessed life — which includes a 21-year marriage to wife Skye and 19-year-old son Jack — had now been thrown into turmoil.

"I had a really dark time after finding out," he told the magazine. "I went through this whole period of like, not why me, but of course me. Why wouldn't it be me?"

He continued: "We've had so much good luck and good fortune, and things have kind of fallen into place for me specifically for so long, that of course I was due. I was due for something tragic."

One of the first adjustments for Hoppus was the addition of meat to his diet after years of being a vegan, at his doctor's recommendation.

The pop-punk legend also began re-examining lyrics he'd written decades earlier, including "Adam's Song," which chronicles a suicidal person's realization that life can be worth living, however difficult.

"I've had a lot of thoughts about my own mortality, a lot of thoughts about what happens when I'm gone," Hoppus told GQ. "And so I've been listening to 'Adam's Song,' thinking, Yeah, tomorrow holds such better days."

Hoppus announced in late September that he was free of his stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, the same type of blood cancer his mother had.