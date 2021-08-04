Mark Hoppus Undergoes Fifth Round of Chemotherapy for Stage 4 Cancer: 'Let's Heckin Go'

Mark Hoppus is giving fans a health update amid his treatment for cancer.

On Wednesday, the Blink-182 frontman, 49, shared that he was undergoing his fifth round of chemotherapy, sharing a photo of himself sitting down at a medical clinic with an IV in his arm.

In the picture, Hoppus wore a protective face mask as he flashed a peace sign at the camera.

"Chemo round five," he captioned the shot, which was posted to his Instagram Story. "Let's heckin go."

Hoppus first went public with his cancer diagnosis in late June. During a Twitch livestream the following month, the "What's My Age Again?" singer revealed that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

"My blood's trying to kill me," he said in a recording captured by the YouTube account Blink-182 Chile.

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," Hoppus explained. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A."

At the time, Hoppus said that he has been going through chemotherapy for months and will continue to undergo several more rounds of treatment.

"We're beating this cancer," he added. "It's just a matter of time."

Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of cancer that occurs in white blood cells and can form tumors throughout the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is one of the most common subtypes of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Later in July, Hoppus shared with his followers that a recent test showed progress in his chemotherapy treatment.

"Scans indicate that the chemo is working!" he wrote on Twitter. "I still have months of treatments ahead, but it's the best possible news."

"I'm grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes from of people around are destroying this cancer," he said at the time. "Just gonna keep fighting..."

Last week, former Blink-182 guitarist Tom DeLonge — who recently appeared on Hoppus' After School Radio show on Apple Music — confirmed that the bassist is "doing well" with his treatment.