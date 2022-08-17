Mark Hoppus 'Open to Whatever the Next Phase' of Blink-182 Is After Reconnecting with Tom DeLonge

Mark Hoppus is ready to rock on.

In the new issue of PEOPLE, the Blink-182 bassist-vocalist discusses the future of the band after his cancer journey.

The band — which rose to pop-punk royalty with late-'90s and early-aughts hits like "All the Small Things" and "I Miss You" — has seen several breaks and lineup changes over the years. But there was nothing but harmony with drummer Travis Barker and vocalist-guitarist Tom DeLonge (who left the group in 2015) when they found out Hoppus had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April 2021. Barker and DeLonge visited Hoppus at home before he began chemotherapy.

"It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years," Hoppus says. "It's actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room."

Their renewed connection provided a panacea as Hoppus underwent "brutal" chemo treatments. And today, he says, "Everybody's in a really great place right now."

Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus in 1999. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Hoppus was declared cancer-free last September. Since getting the all-clear, Hoppus has been getting back to work. He's writing a book, launched the record company Verswire and is hosting his radio show on Apple Music.

And in recent months, fans have been buzzing about DeLonge potentially rejoining the band. (Musician Matt Skiba has been the acting guitarist-vocalist since DeLonge last departed.)

Hoppus has nothing to announce — yet.

"I keep writing music, and I'm open to whatever the next phase of Blink is," he says. "I'm hopeful for the future. I'm just damn glad to be here."

He's also glad to be in such a great place with his longtime friends. In May, Hoppus and his wife Skye traveled to Italy to celebrate Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's wedding.

"Obviously it was a celebration for them, but for me it was the first time that I traveled really after being sick and the first time doing normal people stuff, like going to a wedding, traveling, seeing friends — all the stuff that you've missed out on for the past two years, not only from being sick with cancer, but from the pandemic: happiness, joy, meeting, new people, seeing friends that you haven't seen in awhile and catching back up, eating delicious food in gorgeous settings," Hoppus says. "As big a giant spectacle as it was, it felt very normal and very like family."

Mark and Skye Hoppus. Shayan Ashgarnia

Adds Hoppus: "It was fun, it was beautiful, and I couldn't be happier for them. She's great, and she brings out the best in Travis. So I was glad to be there, not only for them, but selfishly for myself; I was glad to have a chance to celebrate my own s---."

Now, Hoppus is facing the future with gratitude: "I have a second shot at life."