"Just gonna keep fighting..." the Blink-182 frontman, who has been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, wrote on Twitter

Mark Hoppus Says Chemotherapy 'Is Working' After Revealing Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis: 'Best Possible News'

Mark Hoppus is staying positive amid his ongoing cancer treatment.

On Monday, the Blink-182 frontman — who has been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma — gave fans an update on his ongoing rounds of chemotherapy, revealing that a recent test showed progress in his treatment.

"Scans indicate that the chemo is working!" Hoppus, 49, wrote in a message shared to his Twitter. "I still have months of treatments ahead, but it's the best possible news."

The musician went on to speak about his latest round of chemotherapy, sharing that he's feeling an array of emotions.

"I'm grateful and confused and also sick from last week's chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes from of people around are destroying this cancer," he continued.

Added Hoppus, "Just gonna keep fighting..."

Hoppus went public with his cancer diagnosis in late June. During a Twitch livestream earlier in July, the "What's My Age Again?" singer told fans that he was diagnosed in April and has since been undergoing chemotherapy treatments.

"My blood's trying to kill me," he said in a recording captured by the YouTube account Blink-182 Chile.

"My classification is diffuse large B-cell lymphoma Stage 4-A, which means, as I understand it, it's entered four different parts of my body," Hoppus explained. "I don't know how exactly they determine the four-part of it, but it's entered enough parts of my body that I'm Stage 4, which I think is the highest that it goes. So, I'm Stage 4-A."

Mark Hoppus Mark Hoppus | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a type of cancer that occurs in white blood cells and can form tumors throughout the body, according to the Mayo Clinic. It is one of the most common subtypes of Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

At the time of the livestream, Hoppus said he was one day away from a medical appointment to see if chemotherapy was working.

"If it is, I go back for at least three more rounds," he said. "Ideally, I go in tomorrow and they say, 'Congratulations, your chemotherapy has worked and you're all done and you'll never have to think about this cancer again for the rest of your life.'"

"We're beating this cancer," Hoppus added. "It's just a matter of time."

Since his diagnosis, Hoppus has been leaning on his mother, a three-time cancer survivor.