Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer in June and revealed in September that he was cancer-free after five rounds of chemotherapy

Mark Hoppus Reflects on Having Chemo During Cancer Battle and Shares Intimate Photo: 'Truly Blessed'

Mark Hoppus is thankful for his health after months of chemotherapy.

The Blink-182 bassist and co-lead vocalist shared a photo of himself sitting in front of his toilet as he was undergoing chemotherapy before he told fans he was cancer-free in September.

"I have so much to be thankful for today. This photo is from June, halfway through chemo, no idea if it was working or not, relegated to the bathroom floor, retching," Hoppus, 49, wrote in his Instagram caption.

He continued, "If I ever complain about something trivial or unimportant, please show me this photo to remind me of how bad things can be, and how truly blessed I am."

"I hope you all have an amazing day with friends and family. Happy Thanksgiving," he added.

In June, Hoppus revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It is one of the most common subtypes of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

He opened up more about his cancer during a Twitch livestream the following month, vowing at the time that he's focused on "beating this cancer."

In September, Hoppus revealed he was in remission.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he wrote. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love."

Hoppus continued, "Still have to get scanned every six month and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

"Can I get a W in the chat?" he added, referencing the phrase Twitch streamers use to declare a win.

Hoppus returned to the stage in late October, performing with Blink-182 bandmate Travis Barker at Barker's House of Horrors for Halloween.

Barker praised Hoppus' strength in a chat with event organizer NoCap, calling his recovery "the best news all year."