Mark Hoppus Performs with Travis Barker in First Show Since Announcing He's Cancer-Free

Hoppus, 49, dressed up as Batman to sing a set of Blink-182 songs with Barker and Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft at the House of Horrors, which was hosted by Barker and aired as a pay-per-view show on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The bassist performed fan favorites "What's My Age Again?" "The Rock Show" and "Family Reunion."

Hoppus announced in late September that he was cancer-free following a diagnosis of stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in April.

"Just saw my oncologist and I'm cancer free!!" he wrote on social media at the time. "Thank you God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it'll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed."

RELATED VIDEO: Mark Hoppus Says He's Cancer-Free After Months of Chemotherapy: 'I Feel So Blessed'

"Can I get a W in the chat?" he added, referencing the phrase Twitch streamers use to declare a win.

Hoppus first went public with his diagnosis in late June, and two months later, revealed he'd finished his fifth round of chemotherapy.

His performance at House of Horrors — which was filmed days earlier at a "reimagined" haunted house outside of Los Angeles, according to Billboard — marked the first since his diagnosis. Stars like Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne also took the stage during the event.

Barker, 45, praised Hoppus' strength in a chat with event organizer NoCap, calling his recovery "the best news all year."

"That's my brother. Mark doing this and us playing a few songs is just incredible, and I've been with him through this whole process and he's just been so strong and resilient and tough," Barker said. "I just told him, 'Elbows up and fight, it's time to fight.' And he did, it's awesome."

Hoppus was only able to pick up his bass for the first time since his diagnosis in July, telling viewers on a Twitch stream that it was the first time he "felt well enough to play" since learning he had cancer, according to Rolling Stone.

Though former Blink-182 bandmate Tom DeLonge, 45, was not present for the mini-reunion, he recently told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe that he and Hoppus have completely repaired their friendship in recent months, and now talk daily.

"The way the universe works is strange because I reached out to Mark because I needed him to sign this piece of paper that had to do with my divorce," said DeLonge, who split from wife Jennifer in 2019 after 18 years of marriage. "Only because of that call did I learn he had cancer. And he told me on the phone. I was like, 'Wait, what?'"