Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Shares His Cancer Journey in His Own Words

Hoppus also used his new frame of mind to address some of his relationships, including the distance that had grown between him and Blink-182 singer Tom DeLonge in the years since DeLonge first left the band in 2005.

When DeLonge called Hoppus on an unrelated matter in 2021, a few weeks after the lymphoma diagnosis, Hoppus shared his news. Shortly after that, DeLonge went to Hoppus' house and was surprised to find drummer Travis Barker there, too.

"I was like, 'Oh s---, band meeting!" DeLonge told GQ. The trio reminisced and "got into more life stuff. What we've learned over the years about ourselves. How we've grown, how nothing really matters when it boils down to what we were dealing with in that moment. And so, it wasn't some big meeting about Blink-182, it was more about brothers meeting and saying, 'How do we support Mark?'"

Over time, they repaired their relationship, with DeLonge explaining in September 2021: "We're just boys and bands. Women are so much better at this stuff than we are. I always tell my wife, 'Boys are weird because unless it's a big deal, we're either going to fistfight or we're just going to brush it under the rug. There's no gray area.'"