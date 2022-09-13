Mark David Chapman, the Man Who Killed John Lennon, Denied Parole for a 12th Time

Mark David Chapman shot and killed the 40-year-old John Lennon in New York City in 1980

Published on September 13, 2022 02:05 PM
This Jan. 31, 2018 photo, provided by the New York State Department of Corrections, shows Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980. Chapman has been denied parole for a 12th time, New York corrections officials said
Mark David Chapman. Photo: AP/Shutterstock

Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed John Lennon in 1980, has been denied parole for the 12th time.

Chapman, 67, sat for a parole board interview in August, but will not be released from the Green Haven Correctional Facility in Beekman, New York, New York corrections officials told the Associated Press on Monday. He has been in custody since August 1981 on a second-degree murder conviction.

He was first eligible for parole in 2000, and has since been denied every two years. He'll next appear before the board in February 2024.

Though a transcript of the most recent round of interviews has not been made public, Chapman previously expressed remorse for his crime, and said he deserved the death penalty for killing Lennon as he arrived at his New York City apartment with wife Yoko Ono on Dec. 8, 1980. Earlier that day, the "Imagine" singer, 40, had signed Chapman's copy of his new album Double Fantasy.

"I assassinated him .. because he was very, very, very famous and that's the only reason and I was very, very, very, very much seeking self-glory. Very selfish," Chapman said in 2020, according to the AP.

Portrait of British musician John Lennon (1940 - 1980) (center) and his wife, artist and musician Yoko Ono (extreme left) as they attend an unspecified rally in Hyde Park, London, England, 1975.
John Lennon. Rowland Scherman/Getty

Chapman added that his actions were "creepy" and "despicable," and said he thinks often of Ono, 89, who never remarried after Lennon's death.

"I just want her to know that she knows her husband like no one else and knows the kind of man he was. I didn't," he said. "I deserve zero, nothing. At the time I deserved the death penalty. When you knowingly plot someone's murder and know it's wrong and you do it for yourself, that's a death penalty right there, in my opinion."

Ono has reportedly opposed Chapman's release over the years, and in 2020, submitted comments to the parole board that were "consistent with the prior letters" she'd sent in, her lawyer Jonas Herbsman told The Guardian.

RELATED VIDEO: Julian Lennon Says He 'Always Hoped' He'd Get to Place of Peace After Forgiving Dad John Years Ago

She told The Daily Beast in 2015 that she "never" thought about moving from the couple's apartment in the Dakota after his murder, as it still held "things that he touched," but that she still found it hard to discuss Chapman.

"It's very, very difficult for me to think about Chapman," she said. "Especially because he doesn't seem to think that was a bad thing to do. One thing I think is that he did it once, he could do it again, to somebody else. It could be me, it could be Sean, it could be anybody, so there is that concern."

She continued: "I said he's crazy, but probably not — probably he had a purpose he wanted to accomplish like 'Kill John Lennon.' So he might have another purpose. He's not the kind of person who's I don't think he's just doing it emotionally. There is a reason, whether a simple reason or not, to do what he does, and justify it. So that's very scary."

Chapman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June 1981, and was sentenced to 20 years to life two months later, according to CNN.

