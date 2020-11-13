Mark Ballas and Wife BC Jean Release New Love Song — Listen to Alexander Jean's 'Highs & Lows'

Alexander Jean, the duo made of up singers Mark Ballas and BC Jean, has become a favorite of K-pop kings BTS. Listen to their new song "Highs and Lows"

Though Mark Ballas and BC Jean — the real-life husband and wife duo who perform under the band name Alexander Jean — have been releasing music since 2015, they are starting to make serious waves in the industry today.

Ballas, 34, is a former Dancing with the Stars pro and performer on Broadway's Kinky Boots and Jersey Boys while BC Jean, 33, is an American singer/songwriter who wrote the hit "If I Were a Boy," made famous by Beyoncé in 2008.

Recently, Korean band BTS named Alexander Jean's "Whiskey & Morphine" as one of their favorite songs, while their cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" went to #1 on the Singer/Songwriter playlist.

Today the couple is releasing their latest love song, "Highs and Lows," premiering exclusively with PEOPLE. The love song is a look at what happens to couples when the honeymoon phase is over, and individuals really start to get to know each other.

Mark Ballas and BC Jean

The new track was co-written with Kevin Kadish, the man behind Meghan Trainor's song "All About That Bass," and produced by Jimmy Messer, who is known for his work with Kelly Clarkson and AWOL Nation.

A few years ago, Ballas and Jean, who have been married since 2017, opened up to PEOPLE about their wedding and the one thing that went wrong on an otherwise perfect day.

“I teared up when she walked around the corner and I saw her,” Ballas recalled at the time. “She walked the aisle to ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ by Queen, which is one of my all-time favorites.”

Except... it wasn't exactly as they'd planned it.

“It was funny because they played the wrong version — they were meant to play the symphonic string version, but they played the real version,” he said. “So all of a sudden she turns the corner and we hear: ‘Is this [the real life]?'”

“Freddie [Mercury]’s voice is booming through my ceremony!” Ballas added with a laugh. “I turned to Derek at the time, my best friend, I was like, ‘They’re playing the wrong version!’ He goes, ‘Relax, man. You love Queen.’ I was like, ‘I do love Queen.’ ”

Ballas later added that he and Jean loved being married to each other.

“Back when we were dating, we pretty much knew everything there was to know about each other — we’d traveled together, we’d lived together, we’d been through ups and downs together,” he said. “We’d kind of worked on all the things that we loved in our relationship and that we knew we needed to work on. We fought for this relationship, and that’s why it feels so solid now."