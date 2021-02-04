"I felt like I could trust her with everything," Mario said. "We talked about everything, she was my best friend"

Mario Was 'Very Young' When He Lost His Virginity: 'It Was Incredible — I Thought I Was in Love'

Bow chicka bow wow, Mario.

The R&B star, 34, recently dished all the tea about the first time he had sex — and the short-lived feelings that came along with his roll in the hay.

The "Let Me Love You" hitmaker didn't disclose exactly how old he was when it all went down, but he told The New York Post's Page Six, "I was very young."

"It was incredible and I thought I was in love," recalled the Billboard chart-topper. "But I wasn't."

As it turns out, the first time Mario really did fall in love was during his "Just a Friend" days not long after, with his high school sweetheart in the early aughts.

"I would say [I was] 17, that's when I first felt like I could trust her with everything," Mario recounted. "We talked about everything, she was my best friend."

Though the Freedom Writers star was a youthful teenager at the time, he had quite a bit on his plate and was already solidifying his place in the industry.

"I was in the business, so I didn't really have real friends and I have been with her beforehand so she knew me differently," said the actor-singer. "I felt like that was my first time falling in love."

Now in his mid-thirties, Mario is in a relationship with his girlfriend, fellow singer Kris Stephens, 34. The happy couple went social media official last month, when Stephens posted a cute video of Mario on her Instagram story after he pulled all the stops in celebration of her birthday.

"So, I just got the best boyfriend in the world?" Stephens said as she recorded Mario, who stood dotingly in front of several balloon displays.

"HE IS SWEEEEET! LIKE WOW BABE YOU REALLY DID ALL THIS?!!!" the proud girlfriend wrote. "SURPRISED ME WITH THIS BEAUTIFUL FLOWER/BALOON BOUQUET, A CHEF, A TRIP, GIFTS.... I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!!!!"

With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Mario told Page Six what he thinks is the best approach to finding the perfect gift for that special someone.