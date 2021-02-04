Marilyn Manson's Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Speaks Out About Abuse Allegations Against the Singer

"Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple," the burlesque dancer said in a statement on Instagram

Dita Von Teese is addressing the accusations of sexual and emotional abuse against Marilyn Manson.

Von Teese, 48, was in a relationship with Manson, 52, for several years, and the pair were married for about a year from 2005 to 2006.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The burlesque dancer shared a statement on Instagram Wednesday saying that while "the details made public do not match my personal experience" with Manson, she urges "those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal."

"I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson. To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness," Von Teese said.

"Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple," she continued, explaining that her relationship with Manson ended because of "infidelity and drug abuse."

"Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse," she said. "Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself."

"This is my sole statement on this matter," Von Teese concluded. "Thank you for respecting this request."

On Monday, Evan Rachel Wood alleged that the person whom she previously accused of sexually assaulting her a decade ago was Manson, saying that "he started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years."

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Wood, 33, also shared similar stories from photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, an artist who identified herself only as Gabriella as well as student Ashley Morgan. On Tuesday, artist and activist Love Bailey shared her own experience with Manson, claiming that he "put a big Glock to [her] forehead" during a photo shoot in 2011.

On Monday, Manson addressed the allegations against him with a brief statement on Instagram.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said. "My intimate relationship have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In the wake of the allegations, Manson has reportedly been dropped from talent agency CAA as well as his record label.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.