Manson allegedly "bent down to shoot his snot" on a female camerawoman, several concert attendees told PEOPLE in May. At the time, Manson's attorney called the claim "ludicrous"

Marilyn Manson Turns Himself In and Is Released Without Bail on New Hampshire Assault Charges

Marilyn Manson turned himself in and was released without bail for assault charges stemming from a New Hampshire concert in 2019, PEOPLE can confirm.

On Friday, the 52-year-old rocker, born Brian Hugh Warner, turned himself into the Hollywood division of Los Angeles Police Department after reaching a deal with Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire regarding two Class A misdemeanor simple assault charges.

That same day, the singer was released on personal recognizance bail.

In a statement, Gilford Police Chief Anthony Burpee said he would not be conducting interviews regarding the matter and that the department is "pleased with Mr. Warner's decision to finally address the arrest warrant that has been outstanding since 2019."

Last month, Burpee announced that his department had reached an agreement with the LAPD and Manson's attorney Howard King to have the rocker turn himself in ahead of arraignment at a 4th Circuit Court, District Division in Laconia, New Hampshire in August.

Marilyn Manson | Credit: Richard Shotwell/INvision/AP/Shutterstock

The misdemeanor assault charges are unrelated to the slew of sexual abuse allegations against the rocker from more than a dozen women.

In May, GPD made it public that there was an arrest warrant for the rocker. Three concert attendees — including a security guard — told PEOPLE at the time that they saw Manson spit and "shoot his snot" at the camerawoman.

"He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated," one attendee told PEOPLE. "I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her, not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed."

At the time, Manson's attorney said the misdemeanor claim — which can carry a jail sentence of up to one year and a $2,000 fine, according to the police department — was pursued after the camerawoman asked for $35,000 for the effects on her camera equipment.

"It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera," King said in a statement to PEOPLE. "This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply."

He added, "This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."

The release on bail comes about a week after his ex Ashley Morgan Smithline became the fourth woman to sue Manson for sexual abuse.

"It has been important for me to come forward the way I have because I live in constant fear even to this day," Smithline — who opened up about her experience with Manson with PEOPLE in May — told PEOPLE. "I am seeking justice because I want to move forward and heal from the terrible abuse I faced. I want Brian Warner to be held accountable once and for all."

In a statement following the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Manson "strongly" denied Smithline's lawsuit allegations, adding, "there are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them."