Marilyn Manson Allegedly Told Phoebe Bridgers He Had a 'Rape Room': 'I Stopped Being a Fan'

Phoebe Bridgers is standing with the alleged victims of Marilyn Manson.

On Thursday, just days after at least six women accused Manson, 52, of sexual, physical and emotional abuse, Bridgers revealed that she visited the singer's house as a teen and that he referred to a room in his home as the "rape room."

"I went to Marilyn Manson's house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan," the 26-year-old tweeted. "He referred to a room in his house as the 'r*pe room', I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor."

"I stopped being a fan," she added. "I stand with everyone who came forward."

The singer then called out those around Manson for their responses, saying she believes they "knew."

"The label knew, management knew, the band knew," she wrote. "Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f—ing pathetic."

Bridgers tweet comes just after Manson's ex-wife Dita Von Teese said the experiences of the other women "do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple, saying she left due to "infidelity and drug abuse."

"Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship," Von Teese wrote. "I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself."

On Monday, Manson addressed some of the initial allegations in a statement posted to his Instagram.

"Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

In the wake of the allegations, Manson has reportedly been dropped from talent agency CAA as well as his record label. A contact for Manson could not be located to comment on the most recent allegations.

Manson's statement came hours after half a dozen women, including Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, an artist who identified herself as Gabriella and Evan Rachel Wood, detailed horrifying instances of sexual and emotional abuse they say they faced at the hands of the artist.

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," Wood said in her statement. (Wood and Manson started dating in December 2006, broke up in 2008 before getting engaged in January 2010 and separating in August that year.)

"I was emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred. I was locked in rooms when I was 'bad', sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women," wrote McNeilly in her statement. "Kept away from certain friends or if I didn't he would threaten to come after them."

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.