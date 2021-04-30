Marilyn Manson Sued by GOT Actress Esmé Bianco for Human Trafficking and 'Horrifying' Sexual Abuse

Among her allegations, Bianco claims that Manson locked her in the bedroom, whipped her and electrocuted her. "For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked," she says in a statement to PEOPLE

Esmé Bianco is suing her alleged abuser Marilyn Manson.

On Friday, the Game of Thrones actress filed a lawsuit against the 52-year-old rocker, born Brian Warner, alleging sexual abuse, assault and battery, along with human trafficking.

Bianco, 38, is the first of Manson's alleged victims — including fellow actress Evan Rachel Wood — to file a civil suit against the controversial rocker.

"For far too long my abuser has been left unchecked, enabled by money, fame and an industry that turned a blind eye," Bianco wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. "Despite the numerous brave women who have spoken out against Marilyn Manson, countless survivors remain silenced, and some of their voices will never be heard."

"My hope is that by raising mine I will help to stop Brian Warner from shattering any more lives and empower other victims to seek their own small measure of justice," she continued.

Esme Bianco Credit: Michael Buckner/Getty

Tony Ciulla — Manson's former manager, who is named in the lawsuit — and a lawyer for Manson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Bianco alleges that Manson first made "sexual overtures" toward her following his divorce from Dita Von Teese in 2007 by asking for nude photos. Two years later, Manson flew Bianco to L.A. to film a music video for one of his songs, when the sexual abuse began to occur.

"She was not provided food during the four days she spent in Los Angeles, but was given drugs and alcohol," the suit reads. "Ms. Bianco was threatened and physically beaten

by Mr. Warner. Mr. Warner repeatedly told Ms. Bianco that he would come to her room and rape her during the night."

The lawsuit — which refers to Manson throwing anger "tantrums" — echoes many of the abuse allegations Bianco made in an interview with The Cut, where she said Manson "almost destroyed me."

"He attempted to force her to perform sexual acts on camera with another woman who was present throughout the shoot," the lawsuit read. "Perhaps most horrifyingly, Mr. Warner locked Ms. Bianco in the bedroom, tied her to a prayer kneeler, and beat her with a whip that Mr. Warner said was utilized by the Nazis. He also electrocuted her."

According to the lawsuit, Bianco believed that if she spoke up, she'd be "barred from future professional opportunities" or Manson would "harm her." The projects Bianco worked on for Manson have never been published.

In May 2009, the two started a consensual sexual relationship, although she claims he "publicly groped her against her consent" and enforced a dress code for Bianco and that he tried to bring an underage person to a London hotel where they were staying.

In April 2011, Bianco claims that Manson secured her a visa to work on his film Phantasmagoria and that she moved in with him at the time. While there, she went through "constant abuse" and was held against her will as he "threatened to interfere with her visa process."

"On one occasion, Mr. Warner chased [Bianco] around the apartment with an ax, smashing holes in the walls. On another occasion, Mr. Warner cut Ms. Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body," the lawsuit reads. "He then posted the photos online without her consent."

Marilyn Manson Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

She claims Manson raped her in May 2011 and "committed sexual acts" without her consent multiple times throughout 2011. Bianco's allegations of human trafficking rely on the fact that Bianco was flown out for "promises of work" and instead was faced with "violent sexual acts to which she did not consent."

"Mr. Warner's culpability is further demonstrated by preventing Ms. Bianco from escaping the situation by confining her to his bedroom, threatening her if she attempted to leave the apartment without permission, restricting her communications, and interfering with her visa process," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also states that people in Manson's apartment "witnessed the abuse directly," including Tony Ciulla, Manson's former manager, who acted as a "babysitter" for Manson and had "a vested interest in supporting his violent tendencies to encourage the creation of his 'art.'"

They "were complicit in Mr. Warner's abuse of Ms. Bianco," the lawsuit reads. "It was only after these abuse allegations were made public in February 2021 that Mr. Ciulla and Ciulla Management withdrew from their representation of Mr. Warner—after more than 25 years."

The new lawsuit comes more than two months after the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department stated that it had started an investigation into domestic violence claims against Manson.

After multiple women named Manson as their abuser, the musician addressed the allegations in an Instagram statement. He's remained quiet since.

"Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."