Marilyn Manson Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Filed by Model Ashley Smithline Dismissed by Judge

A Los Angeles judge dismissed the model's suit against rocker Marilyn Manson after she failed to provide legal counsel for herself

By
Rachel DeSantis
Rachel DeSantis

Published on January 4, 2023 09:36 PM
ashley morgan smithline and marilyn manson
Ashley Smithline, Marilyn Manson. Photo: Jana Cruder; Richard Shotwell/INvision/AP/Shutterstock

The sexual abuse lawsuit filed against rocker Marilyn Manson by model Ashley Smithline has been dismissed by a judge after nearly two years.

Smithline became the fourth woman to file suit against Manson, 53, in June 2021, telling PEOPLE at the time that she'd endured psychological, sexual and physical abuse while dating the musician.

But on Tuesday, her case was dismissed without prejudice by a Los Angeles judge after Smithline failed to either choose to represent herself or hire a new lawyer following the departure of her attorney Jay Ellwanger. She is able to re-file her claim if she chooses.

"We wish her well and will continue to work to assure that a significant price will be paid by those who have tried to abuse our legal system," Manson's attorney Howard King said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

Smithline did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Manson (real name Brian Warner) has repeatedly denied Smithline's abuse allegations, and said in a July court declaration that their 2010 relationship — as well as his relationships with at least three accusers — was "consensual."

"I never abused, assaulted, raped, threatened, or trafficked any of these women, as they contend," he said, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. "Their accusations against me of abuse, assault, rape, threats and the like are unequivocally false."

Smithline went public with her accusations against the star in early 2021, and in her suit, claimed that Manson raped, sexually abused, cut and whipped her, and also "branded" her by carving his initials into her leg.

"It has been important for me to come forward the way I have because I live in constant fear even to this day," she told PEOPLE upon filing. "I am seeking justice because I want to move forward and heal from the terrible abuse I faced. I want Brian Warner to be held accountable once and for all."

A spokesperson for Manson told PEOPLE at the time that the rocker "strongly" denied the allegations listed in the lawsuit.

Manson has been accused of sexual assault by at least 15 other women, including Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood and Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco. He has denied all allegations.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

