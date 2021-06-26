Rocker Marilyn Manson will report to the Los Angeles Police Department as a part of a joint agreement between the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire and Manson's attorney

Marilyn Manson Reaches Deal to Turn Himself in on Arrest Warrant for Allegedly Spitting on Camerawoman

Marilyn Manson is due to turn himself into police on an active arrest warrant in New Hampshire.

The 52-year-old rocker (born Brian Warner) will report to the Los Angeles Police Department as a part of a joint agreement between the Gilford Police Department in New Hampshire and Manson's attorney, Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee announced on Friday.

It is unclear when the rocker will have to turn himself in as that will be determined between LAPD officials and Manson's attorney, according to Burpee.

Once he turns himself in, an arraignment at a New Hampshire District Court will be scheduled - estimated as early as mid-August.

Manson's arrest warrant is for two counts of misdemeanor simple assault involving an alleged incident in 2019 with a videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on his Hell Never Dies tour with Rob Zombie.

Gilford PD made the warrant public in May, claiming Manson, his agent and his legal counsel "have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges."

In a statement to PEOPLE, Manson's attorney Howard King said the misdemeanor claim - which can carry a jail sentence of up to one year and a $2,000 fine, according to the police department - was pursued after the videographer asked for $35,000 for the effects on the camera equipment.

"It is no secret to anyone who has attended a Marilyn Manson concert that he likes to be provocative on stage, especially in front of a camera," King said in a statement to PEOPLE. "This misdemeanor claim was pursued after we received a demand from a venue videographer for more than $35,000 after a small amount of spit came into contact with their arm. After we asked for evidence of any alleged damages, we never received a reply."

He added, "This whole claim is ludicrous, but we remain committed to cooperating with authorities, as we have done throughout."

Gilford PD Chief Burpee countered King's claim that the videographer requested money from Manson.

"The victim reported the alleged crime to us the day after she had been assaulted, which is contrary to a statement Mr. Warner's LA-based attorney made regarding the fact the victim had been looking for a $30k payout and when turned down proceeded with filing a police report," Burpee said in a statement. "That is emphatically false."

Three concert attendees - including a security guard - told PEOPLE last month that they saw Manson spit and "shoot his snot" at the camerawoman.

"He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated," one attendee told PEOPLE. "I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her not the camera. She was pissed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed."

A second attendee concurred, stating that he "bent down to shoot his snot all over this woman. I can remember him just laughing about what he did."