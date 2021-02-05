Marilyn Manson Is Reportedly Dropped by Longtime Manager amid Slew of Abuse Allegations

The news comes just days after Evan Rachel Wood and at least five other women accused the singer of sexual and physical abuse

Marilyn Manson's manager has dropped the singer as a client.

On Friday, Rolling Stone reported that Tony Ciulla, who has worked with Manson, 52, since his 1996 Antichrist Superstar, dropped the rocker after at least six women, including Evan Rachel Wood, accused the singer of sexual and physical abuse.

Ciulla did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The management news comes just days after Manson was dropped by CAA and his label due to the "disturbing" allegations.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately," the label wrote on Instagram. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Manson has also since addressed the women's allegations, calling his relationships "consensual."

"Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said in a statement posted onto his Instagram. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

The newest developments also come after Manson's ex-wife Dita Von Teese offered her support to the alleged victims, clarifying she wasn't one of them.

"Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple," she wrote, explaining that her relationship with Manson ended because of "infidelity and drug abuse."

"Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse," she said. "Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself."

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.