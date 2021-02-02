CAA Drops Marilyn Manson Following Abuse Allegations from Evan Rachel Wood and Others: Reports

The musician was previously represented by the agency for years

On Tuesday, the 52-year-old musician, whose real name is Brian Warner, was dropped by the talent agency, which provides representation for individuals across various mediums, according to multiple outlets.

Manson was previously represented by CAA for years, Variety notes.

The agency currently represents Evan Rachel Wood — one of the several women speaking out about instances of sexual and emotional abuse they allegedly faced at the hands of the artist — Variety adds.

Manson, who has called the allegations "horrible distortions of reality," could not be reached for comment about the reported action by CAA.

Earlier on Monday, Wood, 33, shared a statement on social media in which she alleged that she had been repeatedly sexually assaulted a decade ago. Claiming that Manson started "grooming" her as a teen and "horrifically abused" her for years, the Westworld actress added in her Instagram post, "I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission."

The star went on to say she was revealing the identity of the musician because she is "done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail," and noted, "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives."

Along with her own post, shared to her Instagram feed, the Across the Universe actress also re-posted several others' accounts of Manson's alleged behavior to her Instagram Story, including photographer Ashley Walters, model Sarah McNeilly, an artist, who identified herself only as Gabriella, and more.

Following the abuse allegations raised by the various women, Manson spoke out on social media that same day, addressing those claims made against him.

"Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said in a statement posted on his Instagram. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners."

Manson added: "Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Though comments were turned off, Manson's wife, Lindsay Usich, liked the post.

Manson's record label, Loma Vista Recordings, previously announced it will no longer work with the singer in their own social media statement on Monday as well.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately," the label wrote on Instagram. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Earlier on Monday, Manson's artist page on the label's website had been removed, according to Billboard.