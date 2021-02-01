Marilyn Manson Is 'Immediately' Dropped by Music Label Following 'Disturbing' Abuse Allegations

"Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects," Loma Vista Recordings wrote in a statement

Marilyn Manson and Loma Vista Recordings will no longer work together.

After five women, including actress Evan Rachel Wood, alleged they had been sexually, physically and emotionally abused by Manson, 52, on Monday, his record label announced it will no longer work with the singer.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately," the label wrote on Instagram. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."

Earlier today, Manson's artist page on the label's website had been removed, according to Billboard.

The decision to no longer work with Manson comes after Wood and four other women claimed that they had been abused and raped by the singer.

"He made me feel like him cutting me, burning me, his fist in my mouth was 'our thing,'" wrote Ashley Lindsay Morgan, one of his alleged victims, on Instagram. "I don't want him to do this to anyone else, and I've felt responsible for others getting hurt for so long. I just thought it was somehow my fault."

"I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retalation, slander, or blackmail," wrote Wood in her own post. "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives."

A rep for Manson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. Manson has consistently denied such claims in the past.