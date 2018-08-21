Marilyn Manson Returns to Stage After Collapsing Mid-Concert in Houston Due to 'Heat Poisoning'

Two days after collapsing during his concert in Houston, Marilyn Manson returned to the stage in Denver on Monday night.

The rock star, 49, collapsed on stage Saturday and cut his Twins of Evil — The Second Coming Tour set list short at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.

Manson told the nearly sold-out crowd that he was suffering from “heat poisoning,” as heard in fan videos from the show.

Footage shows the singer stumbling backward during a performance of “Cruci-Fiction In Space” before ultimately collapsing while finishing a cover of Eurythmics’ 1983 hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).”

“He was mostly stationary and visibly shaking at times while he braced himself with the microphone stand,” wrote the the Houston Press, which also reported that talk backstage speculated that Manson was suffering from a “horrible case of food poisoning.”

He came back onstage to perform his last song “Antichrist Superstar” before leaving the venue.

Co-headliner Rob Zombie updated concertgoers on Manson’s condition, saying, “My dear friend Mr. Manson is feeling under the weather. He’s probably on the bus feeling like crap.”

On Sunday, Manson tweeted, “Thanks Houston for being understanding. I ended up in doctor’s care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing.”

This is not the first time Manson has cut a concert short due to health concerns.

In February, he left his fans frustrated and concerned after ending a Long Island show due to a reported breakdown on stage.

Also in Sept. 2017, Manson broke his right leg in two places when an onstage set piece fell on him at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Nine months of dates were postponed on his tour in the wake of the injury.

Days before breaking his leg, he reportedly tumbled off the stage during a Pittsburgh show and told the crowd he broke his ankle.