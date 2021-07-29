Marilyn Manson Calls Sexual Abuse Lawsuits a 'Coordinated Attack,' Denies Esmé Bianco's Claims

Bianco filed a lawsuit in April accusing the rocker of sexual battery and assault, along with human trafficking. She's one of four women to file lawsuits against the singer

Marilyn Manson is responding to one of the lawsuits alleging sexual abuse against the rocker.

On Wednesday, Manson, born Brian Warner, filed a motion to dismiss two causes of action — both related to sexual abuse — in Esmé Bianco's lawsuit, claiming that her allegations are "untrue, meritless and a key component of a coordinated attack."

"These individuals, including Plaintiff, spent months plotting, workshopping, and fine-tuning their stories to turn what were consensual friendships and relationships with Warner from more than a decade ago, into twisted tales that bear no resemblance to reality," the court filing read. "Without a shred of evidence to support their claims, Plaintiff and her co-conspirators are desperately trying to conflate the imagery and artistry of Warner's 'shock rock' stage persona, 'Marilyn Manson,' with fabricated accounts of abuse."

A lawyer for Bianco, 39, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bianco — one of four women to sue Manson, 52, for sexual abuse — filed her complaint in April as she alleged sexual assault, battery and human trafficking. Bianco alleged that if she spoke up about the abuse, she'd be "barred from future professional opportunities" or Manson would "harm her."

"On one occasion, Mr. Warner chased [Bianco] around the apartment with an ax, smashing holes in the walls. On another occasion, Mr. Warner cut Ms. Bianco with a Nazi knife during sex, without her consent, and photographed the cuts on her body," the lawsuit from Bianco read. "He then posted the photos online without her consent."

In his court response, however, Manson claims Bianco "has attempted to improperly manipulate the legal system by filing these clearly time-barred claims" in order to "spread lies" about Manson. The filing also referred to the statute of limitations, which was two years, as he claimed Bianco "cannot establish an applicable exception" to it.

Manson's response made no mention of Bianco's human trafficking claims.

Manson's response to Bianco's lawsuit comes several weeks after he turned himself into a Los Angeles police station and was released without bail regarding New Hampshire assault charges after he allegedly "bent down to shoot his snot" on a camerawoman.

Last month, Ashley Morgan Smithline became the fourth woman to sue Manson for sexual abuse. She, like Bianco, also alleged human trafficking.

"Warner... grabbed a knife next to the bed and began cutting Ms. Smithline's shoulder, inner arm, and stomach," Smithline's complaint alleged. "The cuts drew blood and caused Ms. Smithline to go into shock. To this day, Ms. Smithline bears the scars of Mr. Warner's cuts."