Marilyn Manson Is Being Investigated for Domestic Violence by L.A. Sheriff's Department

Marilyn Manson is being criminally investigated.

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department has begun investigating claims of domestic violence involving the 52-year-old singer, PEOPLE can confirm.

"The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as 'Marilyn Manson,' who works in the music industry," LASD said in a statement to PEOPLE. "The incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood."

The investigation comes just weeks after nearly a dozen women — including actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco — shared allegations of abuse against the "Rock Is Dead" singer.

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives," Wood said in an Instagram statement. "I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Soon after the allegations surfaced, Manson put out a statement addressing the claims.

"Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said in a statement posted onto his Instagram. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Manson has since been dropped by his label and manager.