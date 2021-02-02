Marilyn Manson Calls Sexual Abuse Allegations Against Him 'Horrible Distortions of Reality'

Marilyn Manson is speaking up about the abuse allegations raised by six women.

On Monday, the musician, 52, shared a statement where he addresses the allegations against him, including several made by actress Evan Rachel Wood.

"Obviously, my life and my art have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he said in a statement posted onto his Instagram. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Though comments were turned off, Manson's wife, Lindsay Usich, liked the post.

Manson's statement came hours after at least five women — Ashley Walters, Sarah McNeilly, Ashley Lindsay Morgan, an artist who identified herself as Gabriella and Wood — detailed horrifying instances of sexual and emotional abuse they faced allegedly at the hands of the artist.

Their allegations include sexual misconduct, manipulation and some allege being held captive against their will and physical abuse.

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," Wood said in her statement. (Wood and Manson started dating in December 2006, broke up in 2008 before getting engaged in January 2010 and separating in August that year.)

"I was emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred. I was locked in rooms when I was 'bad', sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women," wrote McNeilly in hers. "Kept away from certain friends or if I didn't he would threaten to come after them."

"The reason I'm finally sharing this traumatic experience is for my healing and because I'm done being silent," Gabriella captioned her post. "I don't believe it's fair for someone to not be held accountable for their horrific actions. I'm not a victim. I'm a survivor."

Meanwhile, McNeilly revealed she suffers from PTSD and mental health issues given the trauma she says she faced with Manson.

"I believe he gets off on ruining people's lives," she wrote. "I stand in support of all that have and all will come forward. I want to see Brian held accountable for his evil."

Back in 2018, Wood gave emotional testimony in front of a House Judiciary Subcommittee to advicate for Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Acts in all 50 states. While she did not name Manson, she alleged in part that the abuse she endured included "threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body."

"And the worst part: Sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them," she continued. "While I was tied up and being beaten and told unspeakable things, I truly felt like I could die. Not just because my abuser said to me, 'I could kill you right now,' but because in that moment I felt like I left my body and I was too afraid to run."

Hours after the women first came forward in accusing him of abuse, Manson's record label Loma Vista Recordings dropped him from their lineup.

"In light of today's disturbing allegations by Evan Rachel Wood and other women naming Marilyn Manson as their abuser, Loma Vista will cease to further promote his current album effective immediately," the label wrote on Instagram. "Due to these concerning developments, we have also decided not to work with Marilyn Manson on any future projects."