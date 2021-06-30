Marilyn Manson Accuser Ashley Morgan Smithline Sues Rocker for 'Malevolent' Sexual Abuse

Smithline, who told PEOPLE in May that she "survived a monster," is the fourth woman to sue the singer for abuse. "I live in constant fear to this day," she tells PEOPLE exclusively

A fourth woman has filed a lawsuit against Marilyn Manson accusing him of abuse.

Ashley Morgan Smithline — the model who, in a May PEOPLE cover story, claimed she faced psychological, sexual and physical abuse while dating the rocker — filed a complaint against the singer born Brian Hugh Warner on Tuesday, alleging sex trafficking and additional sexual abuse.

The lawsuit allegations echo her statements made to PEOPLE and complaints made by some of the other women who have come forward against the musician (real name: Brian Warner). Smithline, 36, claims that Manson, 52, flew her out to Los Angeles from Bangkok, Thailand, where she was working as a model for an film project.

"It has been important for me to come forward the way I have because I live in constant fear even to this day," Smithline tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I am seeking justice because I want to move forward and heal from the terrible abuse I faced. I want Brian Warner to be held accountable once and for all."

"Warner... grabbed a knife next to the bed and began cutting Ms. Smithline's shoulder, inner arm, and stomach," the complaint alleges. "The cuts drew blood and caused Ms. Smithline to go into shock. To this day, Ms. Smithline bears the scars of Mr. Warner's cuts."

The lawsuit cites multiple instances of rape, sexual abuse, cutting, whipping, a nose fracture and being "branded" by the singer after he carved his initials into her leg. ("I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting," she told PEOPLE about the marking.)

In a statement to PEOPLE following the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Manson "strongly" denies Smithline's lawsuit allegations, adding, "there are so many falsehoods within her claims that we wouldn't know where to begin to answer them."

"This relationship, to the limited extent it was a relationship, lasted less than a week in 2010," the statement continues. "Manson hasn't seen Ms. Smithline since then."

Following the lawsuit filing, Smithline also said in statement: "I am not a victim, I am a survivor and my decision today to seek justice is me standing up to demand that my abuser be held accountable. My hope is that by coming forward and taking these necessary actions against Brian Warner, the world will see exactly who he is and for me it's worth it if my actions prevent others from getting hurt."

The lawsuit also alleges that Manson "repeatedly threatened" Smithline by saying he would find and "kill her if she left him." She also describes being put into the "bad girls' room," a soundproof, glass space kept in his bedroom.

"Ms. Smithline endured threats to her life while with Mr. Warner and suffered threats to her life when Mr. Warner felt she would leave him. Mr. Warner manipulated Ms. Smithline into a state of near-total isolation, both physically and emotionally," the complaint reads. "Once isolated, Mr. Warner exercised complete control over Ms. Smithline; her continued involvement in the relationship was borne out of this severe mental duress."

"Mr. Warner frequently bit Ms. Smithline, leaving marks and bruising that would last for weeks. The abuse escalated into Mr. Warner shaking Ms. Smithline and strangling her by putting his hand in her mouth," the complaint continues. "On yet another occasion, Mr. Warner threw a Nazi knife at Ms. Smithline, only barely missing her face. Mr. Warner also burned Ms. Smithline."

Smithline is one of more than a dozen women who have accused Manson of sexual abuse. Three other women have filed lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse against the singer thus far — actress Esmé Bianco, his former assistant Ashley Walters and a woman who did not disclose her identity.

"The meetings with other survivors exposed the malevolent extent of Mr. Warner's exploitative and abusive behavior," the complaint reads. "The survivors with whom Ms. Smithline spoke revealed their own emotional, physical, verbal, and sexual abuse by Mr. Warner. Like Ms. Smithline, many of the survivors suffer lingering effects of the abuse, including post-traumatic stress disorder."

Smithline's new lawsuit comes just several days after Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee announced that they had reached an agreement with Manson's attorney for him to turn himself in on assault charges after he was accused of spitting and shooting snot at a videographer during a concert.

As for Smithline, the model opened up to PEOPLE about the alleged abuse in May.

"He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his," she told PEOPLE. "The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him."

"If I had to pee while he was replaying one of his songs I'd heard 30,000 times, I'd have to be locked in the box," she added. "I was malnourished and cold."

Smithline is being represented by attorney Jay Ellwanger, who is also working with alleged victims Walters and Bianco.

"Ashley's decision to pursue this case speaks volumes of her courage and bravery," he told PEOPLE in a statement. "I am inspired by her and proud to represent her as she continues to seek justice and to hold Brian Warner accountable."