Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-Winning Lyricist Marilyn Bergman Dies at 93

Marilyn Bergman was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1980 alongside husband Alan Bergman

Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman, legendary song writing and performing couple for 50 yrs. at their home.

Alan Bergman and Marilyn Bergman, legendary song writing and performing couple for 50 yrs. at their home.

Marilyn Bergman, a lyricist who has won multiple Oscars, Emmys, and Grammys — and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame — has died, PEOPLE confirms. She was 93.

Early on Saturday morning, around 1:15 a.m. local time, Marilyn died at her home in Los Angeles. She was surrounded by husband and songwriting partner Alan Bergman and daughter Julie when she died.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Marilyn's cause of death has been revealed as respiratory failure, though it was not related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The musician is now survived by Alan, 96, Julie, son-in-law iLan Azoulai, and granddaughter Emily Sender.

Born in 1929, Marilyn was a music major at New York's High School of Music and Art and later went on to study Psychology and English at New York University.

Marilyn Bergman Credit: Lawrence K. Ho/Los Angeles Times via Getty

After getting her degree, she moved to Los Angeles. In 1956, she met Alan, who she would later go on to marry and work alongside for years, building an illustrious career as a couple and work partners.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair would go on to win Oscars for songs "The Windmills of Your Mind" and "The Way We Were," as well as for the score for Yentl. Marilyn and Alan similarly garnered a Golden Globe Award and a Grammy Award for "The Way We Were."

They also scored Emmys for Sybil, Queen of the Stardust Ballroom, Ordinary Miracles, and A Ticket to Dream, among various other accolades.

Alongside her work as a musician, Marilyn was also passionate about politics and social activism.

Back in 1974, the America Film Institute (AFI) created the Women's Directing Workshop, where Marilyn was invited to become a participant in the class of 1975. She was joined by Anne Bancroft, Dyan Cannon, and Randa Haines.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Then, in 1984, Marilyn and 10 other women founded the political PAC, The Hollywood Women's Political Committee (HWPC). The group raised money for Democratic candidates.