Marie Osmond Speaks Out on the Osmond Family’s Multiple Recent Health Crises: ‘It’s Tough, but It’s OK’

PLUS: Marie Osmond tears up as she remembers her on-stage reunion with the four original Osmond Brothers. In October, she brought Alan, Jay, Merrill and Wayne together in Hawaii for an emotional final performance together.

PEOPLE Now airs live, Monday through Friday, from the Meredith offices in New York City.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Catch PEOPLE Now every weekday at 12:00 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on People.com or on the PeopleTV app on your favorite streaming device. Want even more? Check out clips from previous episodes of PEOPLE Now.