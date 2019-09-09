Marie Osmond Said She Was ‘Shamed’ for Going to Work a Week After Her Son’s Funeral

Marie Osmond has had painful experiences with shaming culture.

“I’ve been shamed before,” Osmond, 59, said on The Talk’s season 10 premiere on Monday, as she made her co-hosting debut, replacing Sara Gilbert.

“You can say what you want about me, but when they start attacking your children, or your family, or those types of things, I think this world is into too much of this shaming thing,” she said, before addressing the aftermath of her son Michael’s death.

“When my son died, I chose to go to work a week after his funeral and the people were so cruel, because of me choosing to show my children they had to keep living,” she said, adding that “it hurt my children more than anything.”

Michael, one of Osmond’s eight children and one of five she adopted with second husband Brian Blosil, died by suicide in February 2010. He was 18.

RELATED: Marie Osmond Opens Up About Son Michael’s Suicide: ‘I Don’t Think You’re Ever Through’ the Pain

During a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Osmond said that her son’s death was “probably the hardest thing I’ve been through.”

Osmond again addressed the tragedy in her 2013 book The Key Is Love, in which she said that part of her healing process was talking about her emotions.

“You cry until you can’t cry, and then you cry some more,” she wrote, adding that the moment she learned he’d died felt like “someone had run a knife into my heart.”

RELATED VIDEO: Marie Osmond on How Her 16-Year Old Daughter Brought Her to Tears

Osmond endured a similar kind of public shaming earlier this summer, after her daughter Jessica tied the knot with wife Sara.

“My daughter is gay and I went to her wedding. And people were shaming me for supporting my daughter,” Osmond shared. “You should never shame anyone, especially for loving your child. Never.”

In honor of the happy day, Osmond shared a sweet Instagram post of herself standing between the newlyweds.

“Congratulations to my darling daughter Jessica and her new wife Sara! I’m so glad I got to fly in for the day to be apart of such a happy occasion! I could not love the two of you more! Welcome to our family!” she wrote.

The Talk airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.