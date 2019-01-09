Marie Osmond Says She and Donny Osmond Will Likely Retire from Las Vegas This Year

Marie Osmond is hinting that she and brother Donny might be ending their longtime Vegas career.

During on appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Vegas superstar, 59, told host Andy Cohen that the sibling duo has been thinking about retiring from the Donny and Marie show for years.

“We say it every year and then we do another year. We’re kind of thinking this year,” she revealed. “You know, you kind of decide 10 years and then you turn it to 11. So we’re thinking this year, but I don’t know. You know, Donny’s getting old. I’m having — it’s really fun. It really is a fun show.”

“Donny has said this many years,” Marie added. “I don’t know. Honestly, we are thinking this year. We were supposed to be there six weeks!”

The siblings starred on 1970s variety television show Donny & Marie before splitting up to follow their own careers. In September 2008, they began what was supposed to be a six-week Vegas residency together.

“We didn’t work together for 30 years,” Marie told Cohen. “I had country hits, he did Broadway — different things.”

“We kind of looked at each other [after reuniting] and went, ‘Wow you’re older.’ But we thought, ‘6 weeks, we can handle that.’ And here it is 11 years now, we’re moving into that. It’s fun! People come from all over the world, you know.”

Marie’s comments come months after Donny made similar remarks in October.

During an appearance on KTNV Channel 13’s “Morning Blend” show, Donny said, “Next year is our final year. We’ve been talking about it for quite a while, but definitely, our countdown has started.”