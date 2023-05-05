Marie Osmond Celebrates 12th Anniversary with Husband Steve Craig: 'Love of My Life'

"We chose May 4th, (my son Michael and my Moms birthday) to symbolically have them with us in spirit when we remarried," Osmond wrote on Instagram

By
Published on May 5, 2023 05:40 PM
Marie Osmond celebrates anniversary
Marie Osmond and Steve Craig. Photo: Marie Osmond/instagram

Marie Osmond is toasting her love on her 12th anniversary with husband Steve Craig.

The "Paper Roses" singer, 63, shared a heartfelt tribute to Craig to Instagram on Thursday, explaining the reasoning for their May 4th anniversary.

In 2011, Osmond remarried Craig 26 years after they divorced in 1985, first marrying in 1982.

"We chose May 4th, (my son Michael and my Moms birthday) to symbolically have them with us in spirit when we remarried," Osmond wrote. "🤍 Happy 12 Anniversary to the love of my life!💕💖 #heavenlybirthdays"

Osmond's mother Olive died in 2004 and her late son Michael died by suicide in 2010.

In the photo Osmond shared to her account, she and Craig can be seen on a boat with a beautiful blue sky and water backing them. Wearing a black zip-up shirt, Osmond stands to the right of her husband, who can be seen smiling big with a red polo and black Nike hat.

It's rare for the star to share pictures with her spouse, but every now and then they celebrate important occasions together — like when the pair hung out at at Disney World last year, and as she sported a new hairstyle in the process.

"After we finished the #CandlightCelebration at Epcot, I've been blessed to spend the week with my family here at Walt Disney World!🥰💕 I hope you have all had a relaxing and wonderful week!" she wrote in the Instagram caption in December.

Marie Osmond (R) and her husband, Steve Craig, attend Nevada Ballet Theatre's 32nd annual Black & White Ball honoring Olivia Newton-John at Wynn Las Vegas on January 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada
David Becker/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2019, Osmond opened up about remarrying Craig.

"Nothing is an accident," Osmond told PEOPLE at the time. "I am a spiritual person. So [I believe] God has his timing."

After her painful divorce from Brian Blosil — whom she divorced after more than 20 years in 2007 — Osmond shared, "I never wanted to be married again. I was like, 'I'm fine, I'm good!'" So when she reconnected with Craig through their son Stephen, it was an unexpected surprise.

"The thing about a second marriage is that you realize things you thought were so important, aren't," Osmond said. "I love being with my husband. He is the sweetest man I know. He lives to serve and really listens to people's needs."

Eventually, her son "Stephen was getting married and we [realized] we can't go to our son's wedding and not be married," she told PEOPLE. "So we got married a few months before he did. He joked that he never thought it would happen, but it did!"

