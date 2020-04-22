Marianne Faithfull Discharged After 22-Day Coronavirus Hospitalization: 'She Is Very Grateful'

Image zoom GUILLAUME SOUVANT/AFP via Getty Images

Marianne Faithfull has been discharged from a London hospital after 22 days with coronavirus symptoms.

On Wednesday, the “As Tears Go By” singer’s team shared the positive news on the 73-year-old singer’s Twitter page.

“We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19,” the tweet read. “She will continue to recuperate in London.”

A follow-up tweet thanked the National Health Service workers and her fans for the “kind messages of concern.”

“She is also very grateful to all the NHS staff who cared for at the hospital and, without doubt, saved her life,” the statement continued.

Longtime friend and singer Bebe Buell also celebrated the “wonderful news” in an Instagram post.

“Some wonderful news amidst this insanity!” she captioned a screengrab of a Rolling Stone article. “@mariannefaithfullofficial has a strong constitution and embodies what the word ‘survivor’ truly means! Tears of joy!”

On April 4, PEOPLE confirmed that the British singer-songwriter had been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.

“Marianne Faithfull’s manager Francois Ravard has confirmed that Marianne is being treated for Covid-19 in hospital in London,” a rep for Faithfull told PEOPLE in a statement. “She is stable and responding to treatment, we all wish her well and a full and speedy recovery.”

Performance artist Penny Arcade, a longtime friend of Faithfull shared a message from Faithfull’s ex-husband John Dunbar, who said that “she can barely speak” and is not allowed to have visitors.

“Marianne Faithfull is in hospital in London having tested positive for Covid 19. She went in this past tuesday. Please pray for her,” Arcade wrote at the time.

Faithfull has a long history of health struggles, including hepatitis C, which she’s battled for several decades. In 2006, she revealed she had breast cancer but fully recovered months later. The singer, who also famously dated Mick Jagger, has also been open over the years about her prior struggles with anorexia and drug abuse.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are at least 2,622,571 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, and 182,004 people have died from coronavirus-related illnesses.

