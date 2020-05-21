Marianne Faithfull Says Medics 'Saved My Life' After 22-Day Hospital Treatment for Coronavirus

Marianne Faithfull thanked "all the people who cared for me and thought of me, who sent me love" in a social media post Wednesday

Marianne Faithfull has said an emotional thank you to everyone who helped her beat the coronavirus, following her 22-day spell in a London hospital.

“I would like to say to all the people who cared for me and thought of me, who sent me love, people I know, people I have never met, thank you for helping me to get better," the "As Tears Go By" singer shared on her social media pages Wednesday.

“I want to thank the doctors and nurses who were so good and basically saved my life!” she added.

“Thank you all again for all your care, love, thoughts, prayers and wishes. All my love. Marianne"

The British singer-songwriter, 73, was admitted to a London hospital with pneumonia in early April and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

A rep for Faithfull confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that she was “stable and responding to treatment.” Yet her condition was still serious enough for longtime friend, performance artist Penny Arcade, to post on Facebook “Please pray for her.”

Ian Bonhote, director of the upcoming biopic Faithfull, which will star Lucy Boynton, went on to share his best wishes to the singer on Twitter.

“All my thoughts and prayers. Get better soon @Faithfull_M,” Bonhote wrote.

Thankfully, Faithfull – who once dated Mick Jagger and has a long history of health struggles, including breast cancer, hepatitis C, anorexia and drug abuse – pulled through.

"We are really happy to say that Marianne has been discharged from hospital today, 22 days after being admitted suffering from the symptoms of Covid-19," said a social media statement shortly after she received the all-clear.