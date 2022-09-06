Mariah Carey Suffers Relatable Moment in Theme Park Outing with Twins: 'Never Again with the Heels!'

Mariah Carey learned an important footwear lesson during a trip to Cedar Point.

On Monday, Carey, 53, shared two photos to Instagram of herself and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe — whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon — posing in front of two of the Ohio amusement park's famous roller coasters.

While the group appeared to largely dress casually for the Labor Day outing, a second photo shows that Carey did indeed wear heels to Lake Erie's over-150-year-old theme park.

"Had the best time at @cedarpoint!" Carey wrote in the post's caption before calling out her choice of shoe: "Never again with the heels though! 😂"

Fellow musician Debbie Gibson playfully joked in the post's comments that Carey should know the "New Yorker thing" to avoid uncomfortable footwear situations and offered some advice for the pop icon's next outing.

"Brrrruhahaha! Come on now … you know the New Yorker thing throwing flats into the bag!" Gibson, 52, wrote in a comment. "My trick is jazz shoes. You can fold em and put 'em in your pocket 😹."

Carey's theme-park trip came less than a week after her chat with Meghan Markle on the latter's Archetypes podcast, which the pop star promoted with a tweet that made no apologies about calling the Duchess of Sussex a "diva" during the interview discussing the word's multiple potential meanings.

"Really enjoyed talking to Duchess and Diva Meghan Markle about 'The Duality of Diva.' Yes! I called her a diva, in the most fabulous, gorgeous, and empowering meaning of the word!!!" Carey tweeted on Friday.

During the podcast, Meghan, 41, revealed that she was taken aback when the "Fantasy" singer told her, "You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan."

"It was all going swimmingly, I mean really well. Until that moment happened, which I don't know about you, but it stopped me in my tracks … when she called me a diva!" Meghan narrated. "You couldn't see me, obviously, but I, I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt, like, wait, wait, no, what? How? But? How could you? That's not true, that's not … Why would you say that? My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that. I just kept thinking, in that moment, was my girl crush coming to a quick demise? Does she actually not see me?"

"So she must have felt my nervous laughter, and you all would've heard it too," Meghan continued. "And she jumped right in to make sure I was crystal clear. When she said diva, she was talking about the way that I dress, the posture, the clothing, the quote unquote 'fabulousness,' as she sees it."

"She meant diva as a compliment. But I heard it as a dig. I heard it as the word diva, as I think of it," Meghan explained. "But, in that moment, as she explained to me, she meant it as chic, as aspirational. And how one very charged word can mean something different for each of us, it's mind-blowing to me."

In a promotional video shared by Spotify the same day their Archetypes podcast episode was released, Meghan shared just how excited she was to chat with her teenage icon.

"There are some people that I sit down with, and I just feel excited," Meghan said with a smile in the Instagram clip, where she sat on a couch in front of a microphone. "I mean, Mariah Carey is a great example. I go back to my 17-year-old self."