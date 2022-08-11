Mariah Carey, Usher and SZA Among Global Citizen Festival 2022 Headliners

The Global Citizen Festival will take place in both New York City and Accra, Ghana this year

By
Published on August 11, 2022 01:40 PM
Usher, Mariah Carey, and SZA
Photo: Getty (3)

The Global Citizen Festival 2022 is taking place this year in New York City and Accra, Ghana, and will once again combine music and activism to improve global healthcare and end extreme poverty.

Global Citizen Festival: NYC will be hosted by actress and Global Citizen Ambassador Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while performers on the Central Park stage will include Metallica, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, Mariah Carey, Mickey Guyton and Rosalía, with more to be announced.

Accra's iconic Black Star Square will see live performances from Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and TEMS, with more to be announced.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, said in a statement about being a part of the special event's 10th anniversary, "Ghana is honoured to host this year's edition of the Global Citizens Festival. I look forward to welcoming each and every one of you to Accra, capital of the country at the centre of the world. Together, let us join hands and help accelerate progress towards the realization of the SDGs. We owe to the next generation to live in a world free from poverty, disease and the degradation of the environment. The time to help make a change is now. We must align forces to make an impact in Africa, and help end extreme poverty. I have called colleague African leaders to join me in September, and help break these systemic barriers that have been affecting our people. Let us build a strong foundation for future generations."

Guitarist Kirk Hammett, drummer Lars Ulrich, frontman James Hetfield and bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica perform at Allegiant Stadium on February 25, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Metallica. Ethan Miller/Getty

As with all Global Citizen events, tickets to the concerts are free. However, to get the tickets, people must join Global Citizen and take action on a series of the campaign's issues.

Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen, expressed the significance of the annual advocacy festival, which aims to move world leaders to enact policy changes regarding women's equality, education, health, water and sanitation, environment, finance and innovation and food and hunger.

"Decades of systemic and political failures have led humanity into the midst of converging and rapidly deteriorating crises – climate, hunger, health, war and conflict. The most marginalized populations are paying the price of the stagnant inaction of our leaders, and now millions of lives, and the future of our planet, are at stake," Evans said.

Mariah Carey american idol
FOX Image Collection/Getty

"We refuse to just stand by and watch! We refuse to accept the starvation of multitudes when solutions are readily at hand. We demand a secure future for girls everywhere. We demand governments keep their promises on climate funding. We demand relief from debts unjustly crushing economies. And we demand action NOW, while there's still time to change our collective trajectory," he concluded.

Global Citizen Festival: Take Action NOW, will air on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 7:00 pm ET/ 6:00 pm CT.

For more information about the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, visit www.globalcitizen.org, and follow @glblctzn on Instagram, Tik Tok, Twitter, and YouTube.

