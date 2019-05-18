Mariah Carey never disappoints!

The 49-year-old songstress gave a surprise performance during Friday night’s Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival, wearing a long sparkly black dress paired with a diamond headband and bangle.

At one point during her performance, the pop star’s glam team came out on stage for a quick touch-up, powdering Carey’s nose, fixing her hair and shining the Chopard diamond bangle on her wrist.

“Of course, @mariahcarey got a touch-up in the middle of her 30-minute set,” Variety journalist Marc Malkin wrote on Instagram on Friday alongside footage of the moment.

Carey’s set included many of her hit songs, from “Touch My Body” to “Hero,” according to Twitter videos from Variety‘s Ramin Setoodeh.

Carey is performing at the AmfAR gala later during the festival, but arrived in France a few days early to surprise guests at the Chopard party, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Also during her Cannes set, the star also drank water from a plastic cup while on stage, telling the audience not to take photos of her with the cup.

“Don’t take my picture with this because it’s very tacky,” she said jokingly in one video posted by Setoodeh.

Mariah also asked us not to take pictures of this cup that she drank water from. pic.twitter.com/PShEGdmrwG — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 17, 2019

Carey’s performance at Cannes comes after she rocked the stage at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.

At the awards show, the R&B legend performed a medley of hits — including “A No No,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero” — before Jennifer Hudson presented her with the prestigious icon award.

In her emotional acceptance speech, Carey thanked her fans, as well as her kids, 8-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, wishing them a happy birthday.

“I want to thank all the people who’ve’ been with me on this journey; through the highs and lows, through your struggles and mine,” the pop star concluded her speech. “And to anybody who doesn’t allow themselves to be broken and keeps getting up and keeps holding on and keeps standing tall and keeps on believing and keeps rising. I celebrate you tonight.”

“And to anyone who has ever told me that a song I wrote helped save your life I thank you because you saved mine and I’ll be eternally grateful,” she said.