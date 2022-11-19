Mariah Carey to Open for Santa with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance: 'My Childhood Dream'

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade just got a little more festive!

Mariah Carey will be taking part in the annual holiday celebration in New York City on Nov. 24, where she will perform her 1994 seasonal smash, "All I Want for Christmas is You."

"My childhood dream is coming to life! I'm going to be opening for the one and only, SANTA CLAUS 🎅🏼, at this year's @macys Thanksgiving day parade," Carey, 52 wrote on Instagram Friday. "🎄🎉💫 Tune in on Thanksgiving Day."

In the clip, a countdown is shown leading up to Thanksgiving, before Carey announces in a voice-over, "Hey, it's Mariah! See you at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade."

Carey will appear at the parade around 12 p.m. ET, three hours after it first airs on NBC, and before Santa Claus closes out the annual holiday event.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker of the Today show are returning to host the Emmy Award-winning celebration. Roker, 68, first hosted the parade in 1995 alongside Willard Scott and Katie Couric, while Guthrie, 50, and Kotb, 58, first hosted in 2012 and 2018, respectively.

The performer lineup this year includes sets by Gloria Estefan, Paula Abdul, Big Time Rush, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Fitz and the Tantrums, Mario Lopez and family, Ziggy Marley, Sean Paul, Kirk Franklin and Jordin Sparks, among others.

Some of Broadway's finest are also set to deliver show-stopping performances during the broadcast, kicking off with a dazzling opening number from Lea Michele and the cast of Broadway's Funny Girl. Additional Broadway acts include the cast of A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot and The Lion King. The iconic Radio City Rockettes will round up the theatrics.

Additionally, the cast of Peacock's Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin featuring Adam Devine, Sarah Hyland and Flula Borg are slated to make an appearance.

Balloons will, of course, also play a big part in the parade, and characters such as Peanuts Worldwide's Astronaut Snoopy, DreamWorks Animation's Boss Baby and Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants will all appear.

New giants joining the lineup this year include Bluey by BBC, Diary of A Wimpy Kid by Abrams Books, Dino and Baby Dino by Sinclair Oil and Stuart the minion from Illumination. The inflatable lineup also includes a new balloonicle of Striker, the U.S. Soccer Star by Fox Sports.

Floats will similarly be featured in this year's festivities once more, and five new ones will debut in the Thanksgiving Day celebration. The fantastical floats include Baby Shark by Pinkfong and Nickelodeon, Geoffrey's Dazzling Dance Party by Toys"R"Us, People of First Light by Macy's, Supersized Slumber by Netflix and The Wondership by Wonder.

Some of the returning floats include "Birds of a Feather Stream Together" by Peacock, "1-2-3 Sesame Street" by Sesame Workshop — and of course, Santa's Sleigh!

Carey's holiday smash "All I Want for Christmas" was released on her 1994 Merry Christmas album, and was co-written and produced by the musician and Walter Afanasieff — who had worked with Carey since her 1990 self-titled debut and early No. 1 hit, "Love Takes Time."

"All I Want for Christmas" has since found a second life in recent years, when in 2019, it topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time, becoming Mariah's 19th total chart-topping entry.

In 2021, Carey received the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) Diamond Award, making it the first holiday single to ever earn the coveted award.

Carey's performance at the Thanksgiving Day parade will give her a chance to warm up for her set of special holiday shows this year, Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and Dec. 13 and Dec. 16 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on Thursday, Nov. 24 at 9 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. The network will air an encore telecast at 2:00 p.m. ET.