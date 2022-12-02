Mariah Carey Promises a 'Festive Metaverse Experience' in Her Upcoming 'Winter Wonderland' on Roblox

Mariah Carey is entering the metaverse — and she's bringing Christmas.

On Friday, the "Fantasy" singer announced that she is bringing the holiday spirit to the online game platform Roblox through Livetopia with a virtual experience called Mariah Carey's Winter Wonderland — which will feature performances from Carey.

"Christmas is my absolute favorite time of the year! This year, I wanted to do something different to ring in the holiday season," Carey, 52, said in a press release. "My kids and I live for Roblox, and we couldn't be more excited to be creating this festive metaverse experience for everyone!"

With that, the Christmas icon unveiled the Roblox experience, designed to connect millions of users through immersive 3D experiences.

Throughout December, a holiday-themed treasure hunt created with Carey's 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, special virtual item drops and Livetopia homes will be available with virtual performances.

Carey is set to perform a variety of new and classic hits — with a grand finale performance of "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

The virtual performances will take place on four consecutive nights, beginning on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Carey's virtual concert announcement comes after she decided to make Christmas even more magical this year.

The global superstar recently teamed up with Booking.com to welcome two guests into her actual New York City penthouse for a very special stay — as well as curating a full itinerary of her favorite winter activities for the winners to enjoy.

For just $20.19 — a nod to the year her smash "All I Want For Christmas Is You" first hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts — the guests can enjoy the Big Apple during "Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience."

Booking is first-come, first served and opens Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. ET. The trip takes place Dec. 16 to 19.

The booking includes cocktail hour and a Christmas card photo shoot at Carey's penthouse apartment, plus, a three-night stay at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel and tickets to Carey's "Merry Christmas To All" concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16. Flights and transfers are included.

She also closed out the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Nov. 24 with a stunning performance of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" as her kids danced behind her.