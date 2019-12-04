Mariah Carey Drops Trailer for New Documentary on the Making of 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

If all you want for Christmas is an inside look at the making of one of the most popular holiday hits ever — you’re in luck!

Mariah Carey is teaming up with Amazon Music to release a mini documentary titled Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ in celebration of the 25th anniversary of her album, Merry Christmas.

The project promises to reveal exactly how Carey crafted her indomitable Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” which first made its debut in 1994.

The festive film is set to drop later this month, but PEOPLE has an exclusive premiere of the trailer!

The documentary will include commentary from the songstress herself, along with others including her longtime collaborator Randy Jackson, Variety music editor Shirley Halperin, Billboard’s senior chart director Gary Trust, and Carey’s longtime backup singer and friend, Trey Lorenz.

Image zoom Mariah Carey Amazon

RELATED: Mariah Carey Enjoys Thanksgiving’s ‘Blessings’ with Nick Cannon, Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka & Kids

Since 2011, Carey’s yuletide hit has racked up a cumulative 36 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard‘s holiday chart. This makes the song a true record breaker — the track has topped the chart more than any other holiday song in history.

On Thanksgiving of this year, the tune rang in the holiday season by becoming the No. 1 single on Amazon Music’s overall top streamed songs chart in the United States and globally. In 2017 and 2018, it was the most streamed holiday single on Amazon Music in the United States.

As of Black Friday, there have been more than one billion streams of holiday music on Amazon Music in the US this year — and that was before the month of December! The streaming platform is the source for hundreds of holiday playlists, including “Holiday Lights,” “Christmas by the Fireplace,” and activity-based playlists including “Music for Wrapping Gifts,” and “Music for Baking Christmas Cookies.” And, only Amazon Music listeners can access new Amazon Original tracks to celebrate the holidays, featuring John Legend, Ellie Goulding and more.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariah Carey Is Grateful for Support After Revealing Battle with Bipolar Disorder

Carey, 49, has been celebrating the holidays with loved ones this year. For Thanksgiving, the pop star and her ex-husband Nick Cannon, 39, got together for an elaborate dinner party.

RELATED: Surprise! Mariah Carey’s Son, 8, ‘Snuck Up on’ Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in a Deadpool Mask

Over the weekend, Carey shared a sweet photo of the pair posing with their children, 8-year old twins Moroccan and Monroe, along with other cute snaps of friends and family at the gathering. Carey’s boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, was also in attendance.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Thankful for all the blessings in my life 🙏❤️,” she captioned the series of photos.