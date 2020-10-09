Mariah Carey Teases Upcoming Christmas Collaboration

The Christmas queen is set to star in a holiday special on Apple TV+

As the holiday season approaches, the Christmas queen herself has preparations well underway.

Mariah Carey shared a photo on Instagram Friday that has fans buzzing about a possible Christmas collaboration.

The snapshot shows three chairs from what appears to be a music video set. The seat in the middle has the initials "MC" embroidered on the back, while the other two read "AG" and "JH."

The pop star, 50, captioned the post simply with a Christmas tree emoji.

The comments section was quickly flooded with fans guessing that the latter two pairs of initials stood for Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson.

"OMG IF THIS IS ARIANA MARIAH AND JHUD I WILL CRY," one excited fan wrote underneath the post.

"Please be Ariana and JHudson‼️‼️" another added.

Neither Grande, 27, or Hudson, 39, had any hints on their own social media accounts Friday afternoon — but last year, Carey applauded the "Thank U, Next" singer's rendition of her holiday classic "All I Want for Christmas Is You."

"I love that you did the ad-libs on the bridge!! Thank you," Carey wrote on Twitter, referencing Grande's contribution to a mash-up of actors, fellow musicians and athletes to lip syncing to the 1994 song.

In August, Apple announced that Carey will star in a holiday special for its streaming service, titled Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special. The special is set to feature multiple surprise guests.

Image zoom Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson Theo Wargo/Getty; Amy Sussman/FilmMagic; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Last December, Carey spoke about the success of "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart at No. 1 for the first time since its 1994 release during the same month.

The singer said that when the song "first came out, it was more of a gradual thing."