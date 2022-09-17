Mariah Carey Teams Up with Millie Bobby Brown for a TikTok Post to Recreate Her Iconic 'Honey' Video

"Honey" was released 25 years ago as the lead single of Mariah Carey's sixth studio album Butterfly

Mariah Carey is reliving her 1997 era.

On Saturday, the Grammy Award winner collaborated with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown to recreate the iconic scene from her "Honey" music video, which was released 25 years ago.

In the clip, Carey, 53, reenacted the part when she attempted to escape from her kidnappers. Brown, 18, played one of them, questioning the singer who responded in Spanish, pretending that she didn't understand any English while being tied in handcuffs.

Her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her 11-year-old twins — Moroccan and Monroe — also hilariously made their cameos in the video, portraying the characters of the gangsters who tried to scare her into answering their questions.

"'Go eat a buffet' 😂 #honey #butterfly25," she captioned the TikTok post, quoting the famous line from the music video.

Resharing the clip on Twitter, Carey wrote, "Reliving the splendor of the Honey video with surprise guests! #butterfly25."

"Honey" was the lead single off Carey's sixth studio album Butterfly which Columbia Records released on Sept. 16, 1997.

On Wednesday, the singer shared a video announcement on Instagram highlighting a special 25th-anniversary edition of the beloved album.

"#Butterfly25 is here!! Celebrating 25 … minutes … since the release of my favorite and probably most personal album 🦋 Starting 9/16 ❤️," Carey wrote in her post's caption.

The video, which showed clips from music videos from the album's songs and was set to Butterfly's fourth track, "The Roof (Back In Time)," teased eight new bonus tracks from the album's recordings, 4K versions of music videos for "The Roof" and "Honey," as well as a documentary about the making of the "Honey" music video.

The Butterfly anniversary celebration also included videos of the pop star's '90s-era performances, plus vinyl and cassette-tape versions of the album.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Gets Help from her Twins and 2 Dogs to Sing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'

Butterfly debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on Oct. 4, 1997, and stayed on the charts for 55 weeks.

The album helped popularize a now-fixture in pop music of pop singers collaborating with rappers and hip-hop artists on the same track, according to Essence.

Back in April, MasterClass debuted Carey's course on "how to use the voice as an instrument" featuring lessons on singing, songwriting and production — as well as a new take on "The Roof," featuring R&B singer Brandy.

Carey's unique approach to MasterClass saw her coach 43-year-old Grammy winner Brandy through a collaborative, re-recorded version of the fan-favorite track, which Carey considers better than the original version from Butterfly.

"Brandy and I both loved the original background vocals arrangement of "The Roof" and decided we wanted to update it," she told PEOPLE of the collaboration in April.

"I really believe it's surpassed the original and I can't wait for you all to hear it!" Carey added at the time.

