Mariah Carey Takes Her Daughter on Shopping Spree — and Monroe's Store of Choice Is Very Relatable!

Mariah Carey‘s daughter Monroe is a girl after our own heart!

On Tuesday, the “We Belong Together” singer, 49, revealed in an Instagram post that she recently offered to take her 8-year-old daughter on a shopping spree and allowed the youngster to pick her store of choice.

Carey, who is known for her luxurious lifestyle and diva ways, might have expected her child to choose a high-end shop — but Monroe had other ideas. Instead, the 8-year-old opted to go to a familiar store that so many already love: Target!

“Me: pick anywhere in the world you want to go to for a shopping spree,” she captioned the sweet photo which featured Carey smiling in Target alongside Monroe, who sat in the big red shopping cart. “My daughter: “

True to her ways, the singer dressed up her casual outfit of black pants and a T-shirt with a pair of stiletto heels and sunglasses, which she held in her hand.

Monroe’s store choice was later applauded by many of Carey’s Instagram followers, including Andy Cohen, Jennifer Hudson and the 8-year-old’s father, Nick Cannon.

“Best ad for Target I’ve ever seen,” Cohen, 51, commented on the post.

“Exactly!!! That’s my daughter!!! 🤣🤣🤣” wrote Cannon, 38, who also shares Monroe’s twin brother, Moroccan Scott, with Carey.

“Oh don’t tell me yal [sic] target bandits like me and my boys !!!!!” Hudson, 37, added.

The shopping spree wasn’t the only fun outing that the mother-daughter duo have shared this week.

Just one day earlier, the singer posted a photo with Monroe during a special night out together.

“Date night with Miss Monroe 💖,” she captioned the shot of the pair together.

Carey recently revealed in August that Monroe and Moroccan live a much different childhood than she did and that she tries to keep them grounded, despite being a successful singer-songwriter.

“It’s hard, but I try to keep them grounded so they don’t think everything is just handed to them,” the pop star told PEOPLE of her 8-year-old twins.

“Right now it’s like, ‘I want this,’ and I’m like, ‘You’re asking me for something that costs $20.’ I can’t even imagine having, like, one dollar as a kid because we didn’t have money going around,” Carey continued. “So they have to appreciate those things.”

Practicing what she preaches, Carey brought her twins to visit Camp Mariah, the career-awareness summer camp for low-income middle-schoolers in New York City that she sponsors through the Fresh Air Fund, to celebrate its 25th anniversary in August.

“They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them,” Carey said of the siblings, whom she affectionately calls Roc and Roe. “I think Nick and I have done pretty well in co-parenting, staying friends with each other so that we can talk.”

Along with raising her children, Carey is currently writing a memoir, a process that she said has been “therapeutic” and “cathartic.”

She also has an idea for a new album to follow 2018’s Caution, but currently, she’s planning a package to celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of her iconic holiday album Merry Christmas.

After all, as the star put it: “Summers are great, but I always loved Christmas the most.”