Mariah Carey Gets a Special Surprise from the Easter Bunny in Adorable Holiday Video

The Easter Bunny is back in town — and even paid Mariah Carey a visit!

The 53-year-old pop star captured the Easter Bunny's adventures at her home in a video shared Sunday on her Instagram page in honor of the holiday.

In the clip, the Easter Bunny sneaks around Carey's house and leaves behind some special gifts for her kids before surprising the singer with a personal visit. "Happy Easter!!! 🐰💕," Carey captioned the adorable post.

The clip begins with the Easter Bunny tiptoeing up the driveway with a basket in each hand before creeping up the stairs and entering Carey's home under a pink balloon arch around her front door.

The Easter Bunny stops and drops off some lavish gift baskets — presumably for 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan — before proceeding to Carey's bedroom to wake her up.

After she awakens, the singer gleefully follows the Easter Bunny to the front yard, where they drop off the two small baskets in a flowerbed beyond the top of her driveway. At the end of the visit, Carey blows the Easter Bunny kisses as they dart back down the driveway.

However, that wasn't the end of Sunday's surprises. The twins' father Nick Cannon shared similar videos of himself dressed in the same bunny costume to his own Instagram Story for Easter.

"I got jumped by my own child," he wrote as son Moroccan climbed on his back, before eventually taking the rabbit's head off completely. "Easter bunny always gets abused! Santa Claus doesn't have to put up with this s—!"