Mariah Carey Jokes She Is 'Starting a Band' with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Mariah Carey is toying with us!

The pop icon met up with recent VMA-winner Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and shared a photo from the moment with the caption, “Starting a band… Lol.”

Carey’s comment has us yearning for the Mariah Carey/Jonas Brothers collaboration we never knew we needed.

In the snap, Carey, 49, wears a long black dress with some floral embroidery on the hip, while Chopra, 37, wears a dazzling satin yellow dress with a brown belt around her waist. Nick, 26, in between the two women, wears all black topped off with suede boots and a green jacket.

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity has recently teased a collaboration with the JoBros — earlier this week, Lil Nas X promised Joe Jonas that he could join him on a remix of his song “Panini.”

After cthe VMAs on Monday, Joe posted a photo with the “Old Town Road” singer, making a joke about the many versions of the radio hit with the comment, “My old town road remix never made the cut ☹️.”

Lil Nas X quickly assuaged the DNCE frontman by tweeting back: “imma let u on panini don’t worry.”

Image zoom Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Nick, Joe and their bandmate brother Kevin Jonas took home Moon Man trophies on Monday for winning the best pop category for their “Sucker” music video, which features their three wives, Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, respectively.

Lil Nas X also took home the song of the year award after being nominated in eight categories.

The Jonas Brothers also performed at the famed Stone Pony stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey the night before the VMAs, and will rock the stage on Friday at Madison Square Garden as part of their “Happiness Begins” tour.