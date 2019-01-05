Mariah Carey, 48, Rocks Sparkly Pink String Bikini While Vacationing in St. Barts

Mariah Carey is showing off her figure in St. Barts.

On Friday, Carey, 48, shared a slideshow of carefree photos of herself wearing a sparkly pink string bikini while posing in front of a swimming pool with wet hair.

In the first shot, Carey walked towards the camera laughing. Despite appearing to have taken a dip in the pool, the singer wore diamond bracelets on each arm.

In the second photo, the mother of two flaunted a wide smile with her arms stretched out.

On Thursday, Carey shared another photo from her time on the tropical island. “Festivating in St. Barth’s!” Carey captioned the Instagram photo, which shows her dressed in a blue and coral floral dress.

Before jetting off to St. Barth’s for the New Year, Carey, ex-husband Nick Cannon and their twins Monroe and Moroccan — both 7, spent Christmas in Aspen, Colorado.

“I am so so thankful for having loved ones by my side — my family, friends and fans,” Carey captioned a photo of herself and the twins with Santa Claus.

In addition to the family time, Carey had a fun girls’ night with Rebel Wilson and entertainment host Carly Steel at the Caribou Club.

“Rebel and Mariah got on really well and they were drinking red wine and in deep conversation,” an onlooker told PEOPLE. “They seemed to have a great time.”

“They all got up and began dancing on their table when the restaurant played Mariah songs,” the onlooker added.

“#AspenCrew festive fun! Love these two funny smart cool talented gorgeous girlies @mariahcarey @rebelwilson can’t wait to see what happens next! #Aspen #rebelwilson #mariahcarey #festive #holidays #lambs #winterwonderland #lambily #instagood #funnygirls #AspenMoments,” Steel, 31, wrote on an Instagram photo of the trio.