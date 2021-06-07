Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

A source tells PEOPLE that her relationship with Roc Nation "ended amicably" and that the two stars are "on great terms"

Mariah Carey Slams Rumors of Fight with JAY-Z: To Those 'Who Make Up These Lies, I Say Poof!'

Mariah Carey is setting the record straight!

On Monday, Carey, 51, cleared a rumor that she had an "explosive" fight with JAY-Z that led to her departure from his Roc Nation.

Over the weekend, The Sun reported that she left the mogul's entertainment company Roc Nation after the pair "had an explosive meeting" regarding the future of her career. Hitting back at the report, Carey made it clear that there's no bad blood between herself and JAY-Z, 51.

"The only 'explosive' situation I'd ever 'get into' with Hov is a creative tangent, such as our #1 song 'Heartbreaker'!!" she wrote on Twitter, alongside a clip from the music video for the 1999 track. "To the people who make up these lies I say 'Poof! —Vamoose, sonofa-----'!"

A source tells PEOPLE that while Carey has left Roc Nation, the report about her fight with JAY-Z was "completely made up."

"The relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably and Mariah and JAY-Z are on great terms. She's now represented by Range where her former Roc Nation manager is a Managing Partner," the source says.

JAY-Z and Carey have worked together numerous times over the years.

Mariah Carey Mariah Carey | Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

In addition to "Heartbreaker," Carey appeared on the rapper's 1999 song "Things That U Do," while JAY-Z was featured on her 2002 track "You Got Me" as well as the remix for her 2005 hit "Shake It Off."

Carey, who is a mother to twins Monroe and Moroccan, also sent her "blessings" to JAY-Z's wife Beyoncé in 2017, after the couple announced they were expecting twins of their own.

Carey signed with Roc Nation in 2017, after parting ways with ex-manager Stella Bulochnikov.