Mariah Carey's Sister Sues Singer for $1.25 Million, Alleges 'Infliction of Emotional Distress'

"[Carey] used her book to humiliate and embarrass [Alison]," the court document read, before adding, "[Carey] used her status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister"

Mariah Carey is being sued by her sister Alison following the release of her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

In a court summons filed on Monday in New York and obtained by PEOPLE, Carey's older sister Alison, 59, seeks $1.25 million as she alleges that the legendary singer, 50, intentionally inflicted "emotional distress" on her with the inclusion of several stories in the star's tell-all memoir.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Describing Carey as "heartless, vicious [and] vindictive," Alison claims that she's fallen back into "alcohol abuse" and has become "uncharacteristically tearful" following the book's September release.

Citing a chapter in Carey's book, where the singer describes an incident when Alison gave her Valium, tried to "pimp her out and threw a cup of boiling hot tea on her," Alison's summons states Carey "presented no evidence to substantiate" the story, which Carey's sister disputes.

Image zoom Mariah Carey | Credit: Dennis Leupold

"[Carey] also callously dismisses [Alison] as her 'ex' sister," the document read. "But instead of saying no more about her, [Carey] used her book to humiliate and embarrass plaintiff as stories about the memoir appeared in newspapers around the world, on TV and across the Internet, most of them with headlines repeating defendant's allegations — all of them published without giving [Alison] any opportunity to respond."

The court paperwork also states that Alison has been diagnosed with PTSD, anxiety and depression and has had to seek therapy to cope with "the horrific abuse" she faced in her youth, referring to "terrifying middle-of-the-night satanic worship meetings" she says their mother forced her to attend. The document also cites some of her other health conditions.

Alison also writes that Carey used her "status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister," by generating "sensational" headlines about Alison to promote her book.

RELATED VIDEO: Mariah Carey Says Fling with Derek Jeter Started While She Was Still Married

"Already struggling with the unspeakable trauma of her childhood and having her own children abandon her, she has become severely depressed and uncharacteristically tearful since the publication of defendant's book and now struggles, after a long time clean, with alcohol abuse," the document reads.

Alison also states that an offer to settle was sent to Carey's attorneys but "no response has been received."

"Plaintiff will demand an amount no less than $1.25 million compensation for the intentional infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant's heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant's already profoundly damaged older sister," the document — signed by Alison Carey — ended.