Mariah Carey Kicks Off 'MariahSZN' by Morphing from Cackling Witch to Singing Santa: 'It's Time'

Mariah Carey announced the start of the holiday season Tuesday in a Halloween-themed video that quickly turns to a festive Christmas vibe playing her hit song "All I Want for Christmas"

By
Published on November 1, 2022 08:29 AM
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

It's officially Mariah season!

The glamorous 52-year-old announced the start of the holiday season Tuesday in a Halloween-themed video that quickly turns to a festive Christmas vibe playing her hit song "All I Want for Christmas"

"It's Time," Mariah wrote on the Twitter post, which starts off with the singer dressed as a scowling, smirking witch in a vinyl one-piece jumpsuit and riding an exercise bike.

Her cackling and slightly evil-looking character then morphs into festive Mariah dressed in a one-piece Santa suit on top of a reindeer amid a winter wonderland.

Mariah — whose holiday hit is the best-selling Christmas song of all time — then makes it official by adding the hashtag "#MariahSZN" for "Mariah Season" on her post.

The holiday season is always special for Mariah. In 2019, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" reached No. 1 during its 25th anniversary year. Last year, the holiday hit earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective.

The superstar made a similar announcement last year with the same "It's time" declaration by standing before three jack-o'-lanterns that read "It's not time." As the clock struck midnight, she took a candy cane baseball bat to smash up the middle jack-o'-lantern.

Mariah opened up about why Christmas is such an important time for her in a 2020 interview for Elle, where she described it as "maybe the one time I got to breathe for a second."

"After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola] I created the Christmases that I wanted to have," she told the magazine, adding of her troubled childhood, "A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12. But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn't give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn't understand that from my point of view."

Related Articles
Mariah Carey
Fun Facts You Didn't Know About Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' and Its Lyrics
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey Sets 2022 Christmas Concerts in N.Y.C. and Toronto: 'Excited to Be Back on Stage'
Indoor Halloween Decorations
11 Last-Minute Halloween Decorations That'll Make Your Home the Life of the Party — Starting at $7
Halloween Kitchen Decor
Get in the Halloween Spirit with These Fun and Festive Amazon Kitchen Finds That Start at Just $7
Halloween Nails
The Best Halloween Nail Art Ideas for 2022
Mariah Carey Kicks Off Christmas Countdown in Exciting Video: 'It's Time'
Mariah Carey Kicks Off 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Season with Pumpkin Smash: 'It's Time'
mariah carey kids
Family Affair! Mariah Carey's Twins Moroccan and Monroe Appear in Her 'Fall in Love at Christmas' Music Video
mariah carey
Mariah Carey Is in Full-Blown Christmas Spirit as She Teases Holiday Special: 'The Magic Continues'
Butterfly (Mariah Carey album)
Mariah Carey Announces 25th Anniversary Reissue of 'My Favorite' Album 'Butterfly' with 8 New Tracks
porch-jackolanterns
How to Throw a Great Halloween Party (or a Scary-Good At- Home Haunted House)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1369A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Singer Mariah Carey during an interview on December 7, 2020
Mariah Carey's Bid to Trademark 'Queen of Christmas' Met with Opposition from Fellow Singers
Mariah Carey Teams Up with Millie Bobby Brown for a TikTok Post to Recreate Her Iconic 'Honey' Video. https://www.tiktok.com/@mariahcarey/video/7144398770602544426?_r=1&_t=8VlhvYbQm9y&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7144398770602544426.
Mariah Carey Teams Up with Millie Bobby Brown for a TikTok Post to Recreate Her Iconic 'Honey' Video
3/10/98 Hollywood, CA. Mariah Carey at the 4th Annual Blockbuster Awards.
Mariah Carey Says She'll Release the Lost Alternative Rock Album She Secretly Recorded in 1995
Mariah Carey bus
Christmas Getaway! See Mariah Carey and Her Kids Embark on a 'Festive Road Trip' for the Holidays
mariah carey
Mariah Carey Channels 'Game of War' and Claps Back at Texas Bar Restricting Her Christmas Anthem
mariah carey chopard
Mariah Carey Talks Diamonds in Cheeky Interview — from Her Bathtub!