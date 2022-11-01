Mariah Carey Kicks Off 'MariahSZN' by Morphing from Cackling Witch to Singing Santa: 'It's Time'

It's officially Mariah season!

The glamorous 52-year-old announced the start of the holiday season Tuesday in a Halloween-themed video that quickly turns to a festive Christmas vibe playing her hit song "All I Want for Christmas"

"It's Time," Mariah wrote on the Twitter post, which starts off with the singer dressed as a scowling, smirking witch in a vinyl one-piece jumpsuit and riding an exercise bike.

Her cackling and slightly evil-looking character then morphs into festive Mariah dressed in a one-piece Santa suit on top of a reindeer amid a winter wonderland.

Mariah — whose holiday hit is the best-selling Christmas song of all time — then makes it official by adding the hashtag "#MariahSZN" for "Mariah Season" on her post.

The holiday season is always special for Mariah. In 2019, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" reached No. 1 during its 25th anniversary year. Last year, the holiday hit earned the No. 1 spot on Billboard's Greatest of All Time Holiday 100 Songs retrospective.

The superstar made a similar announcement last year with the same "It's time" declaration by standing before three jack-o'-lanterns that read "It's not time." As the clock struck midnight, she took a candy cane baseball bat to smash up the middle jack-o'-lantern.

Mariah opened up about why Christmas is such an important time for her in a 2020 interview for Elle, where she described it as "maybe the one time I got to breathe for a second."

"After I kind of emerged from my first relationship-slash-marriage [to Tommy Mottola] I created the Christmases that I wanted to have," she told the magazine, adding of her troubled childhood, "A lot of very bad stuff happened to me when I was 12. But also, there is the spirit of that kid, that fighter who doesn't give up, who does embrace who she is, even though the world didn't understand that from my point of view."