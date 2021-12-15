Mariah Carey Says She 'Admires' Beyoncé 'So Much' as She Plays Coy About Potential Verzuz Battle
"I love Beyoncé," Carey said
Mariah Carey isn't entertaining questions about a potential Verzuz battle with Beyoncé.
The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" performer, 52, was asked about the possibility of taking on her fellow diva during an interview with E! on Wednesday — and she took the opportunity to share her love for Queen Bey.
"I love Beyoncé and I admire her so much as a performer for what she's done for the world and everything else," Carey said.
When pressed about competing with the "Lemonade" singer during a Verzuz battle, Carey played coy.
"I'd be disrespecting myself and I'm not going to do that, because it's Christmas time," she said.
Fans of both stars were excited by the possibility of a showdown between the pair when music mogul L.A. Reid suggested it during an appearance on The Talk last month.
"Mariah Carey versus Beyoncé, bring that on," Reid said. "The fans that they both have, the hits they have, the legacy they have."
The two musical queens have a storied friendship.
Beyoncé visited Carey's Christmas show in New York City last year where the pair took a selfie together and posed for a group photo backstage with their children.
"I love you @Beyonce thank you sooooo much for coming out tonight," Carey wrote at the time alongside a photo of herself with the "Halo" singer.